Asian Games: India Draw Blank In Men's 10M Pistol Anantjeet-Parinaaz Duo In Skeet Mixed Team Final

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 24 (IANS) The Indian men's pistol team of Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna and Aakash Bhardwaj missed out on a medal in the men's 10m air pistol team event here on Thursday.

The Indian trio with an aggregate score of 1727 with 53 inner 10s lost the bronze to Japan (1730-53x). China and Indonesia, with 1743, won gold and silver, respectively, with the total number of inner-10s acting as the tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, there will be no Indian in the individual final of men's 10m air pistol after Kamaljeet finished ninth with a score of 580, while Aakash placed 11th with 579 and Kedarling Uchaganve finished 35th with a score of 568.

Meanwhile, the Indian mixed pair of Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal have qualified for the final after finishing fourth with a score of 138. Qatar topped the qualification, followed by Korea at the second spot and China at the third spot.

Both Anantjeet and Parinaaz were part of India's medal-winning skeet teams on Wednesday, with Olympian Anantjeet helping the men's team win bronze and Parinaaz part of the women's trio that also secured bronze.

On Wednesday, there was an agonising end for the Indian trio Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Suruchi Inder Singh in the team final as they lost, missing the medal as the two inner-10s stand between them and bronze medallists Vietnam.

Later, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker suffered a heartbreak at the Asian Games 2026 as she fell short of a podium spot in the women's 10m air pistol individual event, finishing fifth in the final

India won their first medal in shooting at Asian Games 2026 in the women's 10m air rifle team event, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod claiming silver. Elavenil also clinched an individual silver in the same event.

The following day, Himanshu Dhillon and Rundrakksh Patil bagged silver in the men's 10m air rifle team, followed by a silver and bronze finish by Himanshu and Rundrakksh in the individual event.