MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) can strengthen American supply chains, said U.S. Representative Abraham J. Hamadeh of Arizona's 8th District.

He made the remarks during the seventh annual Caspian Business Forum held by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) in New York.

Hamadeh focused on the role of the United States in supporting peace, connectivity, and economic development across the South Caucasus and the wider Caspian region.

He highlighted the economic opportunities that could emerge from a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the development of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). “A lasting peace can open up borders, reconnect communities, expand trade, create opportunity, and allow a new generation to grow up knowing their neighbors through commerce and cooperation rather than conflict and war,” Hamadeh said.

He also argued that greater U.S. economic engagement in the region serves American commercial and strategic interests.“U.S. participation is not a favor to the region. It is a long-term American presence in a region that actually matters,” Hamadeh said. “This corridor can strengthen American supply chains and help secure energy and critical minerals. This is diplomacy tied to American jobs, American businesses, and American national security.”

Hamadeh also called for further steps to deepen regional integration, including opening the Türkiye-Armenia border and repealing Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act. Concluding his remarks, he said:“The people of Armenia and Azerbaijan deserve a South Caucasus defined not by the wars of yesterday, but by the possibilities of tomorrow.”