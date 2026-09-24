HELI Showcases Representative Products At Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo 2026, Strengthening Its Presence In The Middle East Logistics Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo 2026 recently opened at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center (RICEC). As one of the world's leading industrial vehicle brands, HELI showcased a range of material handling equipment at Booth 2C140, combining products tailored to Middle Eastern operating conditions with an integrated service system to support diverse regional applications.









Representative Products on Display, Demonstrating Multi-Scenario Solution Capabilities

Efficient & Sustainable – Supporting Warehouse Electrification Upgrades

HELI's G2 Series lithium-ion forklifts combine fast charging and long operating endurance for extended warehouse operations. Turning speed control, mast cushioning, active safety systems and a wide-visibility mast help balance efficiency and safety, supporting warehouse electrification across the region.

Heavy-Duty Performance for Challenging Working Conditions

For building material yards, port logistics and heavy manufacturing, HELI displayed G3 Series internal combustion forklifts covering the 3–10 ton range. Powered by Mitsubishi, Cummins, or Isuzu powertrains, the series offers up to 40% gradeability under full load for heavy-duty handling and ramp operations.

Versatile Solutions for Elevated Operations

The 40THCJ telescopic handler offers a rated load capacity of 3.5–5 tons, a maximum lifting height of 18,200 mm and a maximum forward reach of 14,230 mm. Powered by a 97 kW Cummins engine and featuring over 400 mm of ground clearance, it combines lifting, stacking and short-distance handling for uneven terrain and elevated operations.

Efficient Turnaround for Port Logistics Operations

Beyond the products displayed at the exhibition, HELI provides solutions for diverse operational needs. HELI heavy-duty forklifts, container reach stackers and empty container handlers are designed for cargo and container handling and transfer at ports and inland terminals. They support efficient port transfer, lifting and stacking. With robust and reliable structures, the equipment is suitable for frequent outdoor operations and helps improve port handling and turnaround efficiency.

HELI rough terrain forklifts cover capacities from 1.8 to 10 tons and are available with multiple power options. Equipped as standard with high-ground-clearance chassis and four-wheel-drive systems, the products offer excellent mobility across sand, mud and unpaved surfaces while maintaining stable operation under heavy-load conditions.

The company has established an AGV product portfolio covering intelligent logistics warehousing robots and intelligent mobile robots, and has independently developed an intelligent integration system and a digital twin platform, providing customers with comprehensive full-cycle, full-stack intelligent logistics solutions and services.

Strengthening Localized Capabilities from Products to Services

HELI has established a dealer network and spare parts supply system across the Middle East, expanding from product sales to integrated“Product + Service” solutions. Through local service outlets and professional technical teams, HELI provides maintenance, spare parts and technical support, helping reduce lifecycle operating costs and strengthen long-term cooperation with local partners.

Contact:

Frank Song

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