Adani Group Chairman In Kolkata To Meet CM Adhikari Today

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata on Thursday.

Gautam Adani arrived in the city on Wednesday night and on Thursday morning visited the iconic Goddess Kali Temple at Kalighat in South Kolkata and offered prayers.

Later in the day, he will be at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Adani Arogya Mandir, a proposed 2,000-bed hospital in New Town. The Chief Minister is scheduled to join the ceremony.

The proposed hospital is seen as a part of the state government's efforts to attract investment in the healthcare sector and also the beginning of a broader investment push by the Adani Group in West Bengal.

The Adani Group Chairman is likely to have a meeting with CM Adhikari and senior cabinet members, focusing on the Group's future investments in the state.

After the change of regime in West Bengal, the BJP-led state government is pushing for investments in the state.

CM Adhikari has promised to create more jobs and set up industries. Famous industrialists are coming forward to make investments in the state. The state government expects the Adani Group to invest in multiple sectors in the state.

State secretariat insiders said that the Adani Group has plans to invest in multiple sectors in the state. The Group has already been a part of the restoration of the Writers' Buildings, the old state secretariat at B.B.D. Bag in Central Kolkata.

Besides that, the Adani Group will be associated with the forthcoming Durga Puja festival. The Group will select the eight best community Durga Pujas and will donate Rs 25 lakh to each.

A special visit programme has also been organised for eminent personalities from home and abroad to showcase the art and tradition of Durga Puja to the world. This special Puja preview tour will be held for three days on October 10, 11 and 12.