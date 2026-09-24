NSE Makes Muted Dalal Street Debut At Just 0.84 Pc Premium

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) made a muted Dalal Street debut on Thursday, listing at just Rs 1,800 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 0.84 per cent to the issue price of Rs 1,785 per share.

The much-hyped NSE IPO was open from September 17 to September 21, and was subscribed by 5.71 times, generating bids amounting to Rs 90,287.33 crore as against the issue size of Rs 22,568.94 crore.

NSE IPO price band was set at Rs 1,700-1,785 per share. The issue consisted entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The NSE IPO was India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024.

Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) of NSE's IPO declined sharply ahead of its stock market debut, with the premium reportedly slipping to Rs 43 per share on Wednesday.

The grey market sentiment has weakened considerably from pre-issue levels, when the premium had surged to around Rs 145 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of more than 8 per cent.

Among investor categories, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion witnessed the highest demand, garnering subscriptions of 12.68 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 6.55 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 1.39 times.

NSE derives a significant portion of its revenue from transaction charges, which accounted for 78.65 per cent of its revenue from operations in fiscal 2026. Within this, options trading alone contributed over 60 per cent of operating revenue -- highlighting the exchange's reliance on derivatives activity.

The exchange continues to enjoy a dominant presence across major market segments. In FY26, NSE held a market share of nearly 93 per cent in the equity cash segment, 99.79 per cent in equity futures, 74.71 per cent in equity options based on premium turnover, and 99.48 per cent in currency futures. However, its share in the equity options market moderated to 68.48 per cent during the first quarter of FY27.

-IANS

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