US Senator Urges Trump To Raise Issue Of Religious Freedom, American Detainees With Xi

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 24 (IANS) Republican Senator Ted Budd urged President Donald Trump to raise religious freedom and the detention of Americans in China when he meets President Xi Jinping this week, naming church leaders and two academics whose cases he said remain unresolved.

In Senate remarks prepared for delivery ahead of the meeting, Budd said protection of Americans abroad should be a priority in the talks. He called for a firm US response to what he described as China's treatment of religious groups and people held in detention.

“When President Xi enters the White House later this week, I hope discussions between our two nations include America's most fundamental values and responsibilities upfront: the protection of American citizens abroad and reiterating a zero-tolerance for violating the God-given right to religious freedom,” Budd said.

Budd urged Trump to press for their release and to address what he described as the broader persecution of Christians and other religious groups.

He pointed to the case of Zion Church pastor Ezra Jin as an example of why direct engagement with Xi could matter. According to Budd, Trump raised Jin's case at a US-China summit in May, and the pastor was released two months later and returned to the United States.

Budd said that outcome should not end Washington's efforts on behalf of others still held. He has sought sanctions against Chinese officials responsible for violations of religious freedom, according to his remarks.

The senator also named Dr Youlin Chen and Min Zin, whom he described as American academics held in China. Budd said he and Democratic Senator Ed Markey had worked together on their cases.

“I want to highlight the bipartisan effort Senator Markey and I have taken to bring home both Dr Youlin Chen and Mr Min Zin,” Budd said.

His appeal to Trump covered more than the cases he named. Budd urged continued attention to Americans and relatives of American citizens whom he said had been wrongfully detained. He argued that talks with Beijing should not set aside disagreements over fundamental rights, even as the countries negotiate on trade and security.

Budd also asked Trump to confront Xi over illicit drugs and China's relationships with Russia and Iran. Those allegations formed part of a wider speech about US-China relations. On the detention issue, however, his request was direct: keep the named cases and religious freedom on the leaders' agenda.

The planned Trump-Xi meeting has drawn a series of requests from Congress. Other lawmakers have urged action on advanced AI chips, talks on AI safety and more dependable Chinese purchases of American farm products.