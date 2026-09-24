403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brand Infringement In MENA Banking: Detection & Digital Brand Protection
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Banks are trusted brands, but that trust can also make them a target for fraudsters. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Fraudsters may misuse a bank's name, logo, website, social media identity, advertisements, or customer-care details to create fake digital assets. This type of brand infringement can confuse customers, damage trust, and expose them to fraud. For banks, identifying this activity early requires continuous digital brand monitoring across the online ecosystem. What Is Brand Infringement? Brand infringement happens when someone uses a brand's identity or assets without authorization in a way that can mislead customers or misuse the brand's reputation. For banks, this can include:
-
Fake banking websites
Fake loan and credit card offers
Fake customer-care numbers
Fake social media profiles
Clone banking apps
Unauthorized advertisements
Fake job advertisements
Misleading online listing
-
Unauthorized use of logos
Fake websites and domains
Fake social accounts
Fake advertisements
Fake applications
Misleading offers
Unauthorized use of brand content
-
Websites and domains
Search engines
Social media
Mobile app stores
Online advertisements
Messaging platforms
Business listings
Images and videos
Online marketplaces
-
Fake websites
Brand impersonation
Unauthorized advertisements
Suspicious domains
Fake social media accounts
Clone applications
Misuse of logos and brand assets
-
Multi-channel digital monitoring
AI-based detection
Brand impersonation detection
Website and domain monitoring
Social media monitoring
App monitoring
Advertisement monitoring
Image and logo detection
Case verification
Risk prioritization
Reporting and tracking
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment