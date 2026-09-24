PM Modi Interacts With Seva Yatris, 'Steals' Half Their Merit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with participants of the Seva Yatra via video conferencing. The Seva Yatris are undertaking a bike Yatra in 10 groups from Vadnagar to Varanasi, bringing together public engagement through seva, sampark, youth participation, social welfare, cultural connect and community mobilisation from one grassroots location to another.

PM Modi Emphasises 'Seva Parmo Dharma'

Interacting with the participants, PM Modi said that according to an old saying, when someone returns from a journey and is offered salutations, half the spiritual merit earned from the journey is transferred to the person paying respects.“There is an old saying that when someone returns from a journey, and you offer them your salutations, half the spiritual merit earned from that journey is transferred to the person who pays their respects. So today, by bowing to all these 'Seva Yatris' (pilgrims of service), I, too, am 'stealing' half of that merit,” he said.

PM Modi also urged the participants to take care of themselves and emphasised that service should remain the primary mission.“Service should be our primary mission. We must convey the message of service through the act of serving itself, not merely by preaching about it. We will demonstrate the message of service through our actions, not just our words,” he said.

He said the conduct of the participants should show people that irrespective of the extent of political power attained, the path should remain one of service.“Our conduct should show people that no matter how immense the political power we attain might be, our path remains one of service, PM Modi said.

“We will never deviate from this path of service. No matter what great heights we reach, we will move forward guided by the principle that 'Seva Parmo Dharma' (Service is the supreme duty),” PM Modi added.

About the Seva Yatra

A total of 35,500 kilometres will be covered across 20 teams with one common Sankalp - 'Seva'. From September 17 to October 7, the teams will travel from Vadnagar to Varanasi and from Varanasi to Vadnagar. They have set out on a journey that is much more than a motorcycle Yatra.

They are travelling through towns, districts, talukas and villages, taking the spirit of Seva right to the grassroots. The Seva Yatris are not simply passing through communities. They are stopping, meeting people and committing Seva in activities that respond to local needs - from cleanliness drives at ponds, temples, schools, parks, hospitals and other public areas to beneficiary interactions, youth dialogues, Gram Sabha samvad and Gau Seva to tree plantation under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

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