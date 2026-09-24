Revanth Reddy Govt Secures Jurala Water From K'taka, Slams Oppn

Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Thursday assured citizens that the state government under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has proactively resolved the Jurala Project water issue by securing water release commitments from neighbouring Karnataka. Speaking to ANI, he accused the Opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), of creating artificial panic by claiming that Telangana is facing severe drinking water scarcity.

"Opposition parties like BRS and BJP are creating a problem, and they are claiming there is no water, and tomorrow there will be no drinking water. There is a big rally. But our government, under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, has gone to Karnataka with Minister Srihari and along with MLAs. DK Shivakumar has agreed to give drinking water to Telangana. So no more agitation should come. There is no scarcity of drinking water. I thank DK Shivakumar. We will not give any advantage to the BRS and BJP; we have decided," he said.

BRS Accuses Congress Govt of Apathy

Earlier on Wednesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led government in Telangana, accusing it of apathy as agricultural fields dry up due to a failure to release water from the Jurala Project.

KTR, in a post on X, hailed the resilience of local farmers fighting for their livelihood, sharing appreciation for protests that utilised traditional methods.“If we fight, there's nothing to lose. Except the chains of slavery!!! In the time when fields are completely drying up without water from the Jurala project. The struggle of the farmers for their rights is truly inspiring! My heartfelt thanks to you who made this Kumbhakarna government run away, hitting it with a bullock cart! My gratitude to all the BRS leaders who walked together in this farmers' struggle,” KT Rama Rao wrote.

KTR further said that it was the party's duty over the remaining two years to fight the ruling government to fulfil the basic needs and rights of the people of Telangana.“It is our duty for the remaining two years to fight this Kumbhakarna government to fulfil the basic needs of the people of Telangana! Questioning, fighting, and if necessary, clashing with anyone for our Telangana rights this is our goal ahead!” KTR wrote. (ANI)

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