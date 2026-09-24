Why Did META, MRNA, OKTA Stocks Surge To 52-Week Highs Today?



META stock gained about 1% at close after it revealed new products at its annual two-day Connect event on Wednesday.

MRNA stock rose higher during trading hours but closed down 0.25% after the CEO said it was more an 'mRNA platform company' than a vaccine firm. OKTA stock jumped more than 4% as investor optimism over autonomous AI agents continued to grow.

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Moderna Inc. (MRNA), and Okta Inc. (OKTA) rallied to fresh 52-week highs on Wednesday as new launches, positive management commentary, and rising investor optimism bolstered them higher.

META stock gained about 1% at close after it revealed new products at its annual two-day Connect event on Wednesday.

MRNA stock rose higher during trading hours but closed down 0.25% after the CEO said it was more an 'mRNA platform company' than a vaccine firm.

OKTA stock jumped more than 4% as investor optimism over autonomous AI agents continued to grow.

Meta Unveils New VR Glasses, Tamagotchi-Like AI Device

META stock hit a 52-week high of $763.90 on Wednesday, putting it on track for a fifth consecutive week of gains.

At its latest event, Meta Connect 2026, the company debuted its Meta VR Glasses and the AI-powered Muse Charm, a pocket-sized, keychain-friendly standalone hardware device. Meta also launched a range of new Meta Ray-Ban Glasses.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company revealed Ray-Ban Meta Audio, its first pair of Ray-Ban smart glasses without a camera, equipped with a 12MP camera, up to nine hours of battery life, a customizable action button and new Aviator and Zena frames. Meta also added Capri and Nova styles to its own Meta Glasses line.

Meta's Hearing Enhancement, an FDA-cleared feature for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, also garnered eyeballs.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around META stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. The company's shares have climbed more than 14% so far this year.

Moderna Gains As CEO Reiterates That Company Is 'mRNA Platform'

MRNA stock rose to a fresh 52-week high of $192.31 on Wednesday after CEO Stéphane Bancel said at the Bernstein Insights: Healthcare Leaders and Disruptors 3rd Annual Healthcare Forum that the company "has never been" a COVID-19 vaccine company, but rather is an mRNA platform company.

According to The Fly, Bancel said Moderna's mRNA is a technology that can be used to develop treatments across multiple diseases, not just vaccines.

Chief Development Officer David Berman added that the company is now focused on three main areas: vaccines, oncology and rare diseases.

The comments come as Moderna is seeking to prove the potential of mRNA beyond infectious diseases, particularly in cancer.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MRNA stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. The stock has jumped more than 490% year to date.

Okta Rises On Investor Optimism For Autonomous AI

OKTA stock climbed to an annual high of $207.20 on Wednesday, notching three consecutive days of gains.

Surging enterprise demand for securing autonomous AI agents has fueled optimism around the stock, with investors eyeing a further leg up.

Shares have also gained attention in recent weeks after a blowout fiscal second-quarter 2027 report, in which the company raised full-year guidance.

For FY27, the company guided to $3.216 billion to $3.226 billion in revenue, indicating 10%–11% growth and a 26% non-GAAP operating margin.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Baird raised its price target on Okta to $200 from $185 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating on the shares, along with a preview of Oktane'26, Okta's annual flagship conference, scheduled for this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKTA stock improved to 'bullish' from 'bearish'. The company's shares have surged about 145% year to date.

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