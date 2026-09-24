Asian Games 2026 Indian Women Cricketers Roar To Gold

Asian Games 2026: India's Women Cricketers Win GOLD With 147-Run Rout of Sri Lanka | Sports News India's women cricketers celebrated a historic Asian Games gold medal after defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs. Radha Yadav called it a proud moment and praised the team's clarity and discipline, while Harmanpreet Kaur said the players executed their plans brilliantly. With the team now eyeing bigger challenges, the Indian captain also highlighted the confidence and momentum Your Searches: Asian Games 2026 | India women cricket | India women gold | Harmanpreet Kaur | Radha Yadav | Sri Lanka women cricket | Asian Games cricket | India gold medal | Team India | women cricketers | Indian women cricket | cricket final | India vs Sri Lanka | Asian Games gold | India cricket news | women cricket news | sports news | Asian Games news | India medals | cricket updates 00:00 - India Women Clinch Asian Games Gold 01:30 - Sri Lanka Beaten by 147 Runs 02:30 - Historic Gold Medal for Team India

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