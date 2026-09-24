Thailand Steps Into The Global Spotlight At TIFF 2026 As TAT Advances Its Film Location And Film Tourism Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

BANGKOK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIFF 2026 arrived at a moment of heightened global visibility for Thailand's film and creative talent, with Banjong Pisanthanakun's Inherit making its world premiere in the Centrepiece programme, while Always Lalisa, the documentary following Thai global star LISA, premiered as part of TIFF's Gala programme.









Against this broader backdrop, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) used TIFF 2026 to spotlight another dimension of Thailand's screen presence: its growing strength as an international filming destination and the opportunity to turn on-screen stories into real-world travel.

Through the “Amazing Location: From Scene to Scenic” campaign, TAT showcased Thailand's diverse locations, experienced crews, production infrastructure, competitive incentives, and cultural richness, while connecting film production to the growing potential of set-jetting and film-inspired travel.

“Thailand's strength goes beyond scenery and production capability,” said Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications.“It is also about the people, culture and communities that shape the experience of making a film here.”

The Panel discussion further explored this under the topic “Amazing Locations: From Scene to Scenic - Place as Character: How Thailand Shapes Global Cinema?”, featuring Inherit director Banjong Pisanthanakun, producer Cod Satrusayang, whose credits include major international productions filmed in Thailand such as The White Lotus Season 3 and The Creator, and moderator Raymond Phathanavirangoon, former TIFF International Programmer.

TAT also presented 10 highlighted filming routes across Thailand and held meetings with more than 40 international production companies, entertainment media and industry representatives, alongside the Department of International Trade Promotion and Thailand Film Office. The joint presentation highlighted Thailand's production ecosystem, skilled workforce, infrastructure and incentives, including cash rebates of up to 30%.

The programme extended beyond business meetings through an industry reception co-hosted with CULTURED Magazine at Thai Tavern, bringing together figures from TIFF, Berlinale Pro, MoMA, and filmmakers and producers from across Asia and beyond. TAT also joined Variety Studio for a special interview exploring Thailand's role as a filming destination and the relationship between cinema, place and travel.

The momentum from TIFF will continue through upcoming FAM Trips designed to bring international producers, industry professionals and talent to Thailand to experience its locations first-hand - turning global visibility into future productions, partnerships and journeys.

More information:

Facebook: Amazing Location: From Scene to Scenic

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