MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) Developing First Verified Subsurface Natural Hydrogen System In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining Corp. and may include a paid advertisement.Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire AINewsWire

To view the full publication,“Natural Hydrogen Is Real - Now the Race Is to Unlock It at Scale,”

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Artificial intelligence may be redefining what machines are capable of, yet the next chapter of that transformation depends more and more on a far more basic resource: power. With AI data centers expanding in size and energy demand, policymakers and tech firms are wrestling with a question that could remake both the energy and digital-infrastructure sectors: Rather than endlessly shipping power to data centers, why not construct the next generation of facilities right where plentiful primary energy is already available?

That idea holds special relevance for MAX Power Mining Corp. , a prominent North American public company dedicated to the developing natural hydrogen space. MAX Power is pushing forward Canada's first verified subsurface natural hydrogen system at the Lawson Discovery in south-central Saskatchewan, where it is progressing quickly through a multi-well commercial validation effort. In a recent Lawson report, MAX Power announced its strongest results to date ahead of an imminent, wide-ranging completions program, while the forthcoming fifth Lawson well will step out 30 kilometers to test whether an even bigger system exists. The company is also developing the technology side of its natural hydrogen approach, retaining global IT infrastructure services firm Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) to shape a commercialization strategy and go-to-market plan for its proprietary, AI-assisted MAXX LEMI exploration platform.

About MAX Power Mining Corp.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface natural hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of natural hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement and strong corporate governance.

For further information, please visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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