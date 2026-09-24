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Exploring Custom Glassware Materials, Designs and Manufacturing Processes

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YANCHENG, China - September 24, 2026 - China's custom glassware supply base continues to serve international demand across lighting, home decor, candle, drinkware and laboratory applications. This 2026 industry overview profiles five China-based suppliers: Yancheng Jingxin Glassware Co., Ltd.; Garbo Glassware Co., Limited; Shenzhen Sunny Glassware Co., Ltd.; Shandong Hanbang Home Glass Co., Ltd.; and Jiangsu Muzhikun Foreign Trade Co., Ltd. The overview focuses on product range, glass materials, forming methods, customization and quality documentation.Industry context: design capability now decides glassware ordersCustom glassware is a design-led manufacturing category rather than a commodity product. A lighting glass shade must combine dimensional accuracy with the required optical effect, while candle containers and laboratory glassware may require greater thermal resistance. These requirements are determined by glass composition, forming method, tooling, annealing and surface finishing.As international buyers evaluate China-based suppliers in 2026, attention increasingly extends beyond catalogue breadth to material selection, dimensional consistency, finishing capability and quality documentation. Custom requirements may cover size, opening diameter, wall thickness, colour, texture, printing and engraving, making sample development and tooling support important parts of the manufacturing process.Glass type remains a fundamental consideration. Soda-lime glass is widely used for decorative lighting, drinkware and home decor, while borosilicate 3.3 is selected for applications requiring greater thermal-shock resistance. The choice of material therefore needs to match the product's operating conditions and intended use.Supplier overviewAgainst this industry backdrop, five China-based suppliers are profiled across glassware manufacturing, customization and export supply. The first, Yancheng Jingxin Glassware Co., Ltd., provides a detailed example of how integrated glass production, product development and finishing capabilities can support customized glassware programmes.1. Yancheng Jingxin Glassware Co., Ltd. - Integrated Glassware Production and CustomizationYancheng Jingxin Glassware Co., Ltd. (Jingxin Glassware) is a glassware manufacturer and exporter founded in 1999 and based in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, China. The company designs, manufactures and exports glass products for lighting, home decor, candle, drinkware, laboratory and food and beverage packaging applications. Its website is .Jingxin Glassware operates a production base and office covering more than 4,500 square metres, with 100 or more employees, including five R&D engineers. The company reports an annual output of 25 million sets and states that 100% of its production is export-oriented, serving customers across the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and the Middle East in more than 100 countries. It also reports more than 1,000 global clients.The company maintains production lines for both soda-lime and borosilicate glass, allowing its manufacturing base to cover products with different material and thermal-performance requirements. This material range supports programmes that combine conventional decorative glassware with products requiring greater thermal-shock resistance, allowing different glassware applications to be developed within the same supply system.Portfolio breadth across lighting, decor, candle, drinkware and laboratory glassJingxin Glassware's published catalogue spans multiple glassware categories, including lighting glass shades and globes, reed diffuser bottles, candle holders and cups, glass domes and cloches, vases, oil lamps, drinkware, storage containers, decorative and seasonal glass, terrariums, and laboratory glassware such as beakers, flasks and tubes.Representative specifications illustrate the breadth of the company's product development. The JX1830 explosion-proof borosilicate glass lamp shade, for example, measures 118 mm in diameter and 132 mm in height, with a 6.0–10.0 mm pressed wall and an IK10 impact rating. The JX31850 double-wall borosilicate glass candle cup measures 95 mm by 105 mm and is designed for soy, beeswax and paraffin wax applications. For laboratory use, the JX6207 borosilicate glass Erlenmeyer flask is available from 50 ml to 1,000 ml.These examples show how the same production base extends from decorative and lighting glass to heat-resistant candleware and laboratory products, while supporting different product dimensions, structures and application requirements.Customization handled at specification levelJingxin Glassware supports customization at the specification level, including fitter opening diameter, wall thickness, glass tint, surface texture and logo application. Its JX1416 double-wall G9 glass globe, for example, supports custom sizes, opening diameters and surface treatments, together with custom logo printing and branded packaging for OEM and ODM programmes.For candle and fragrance containers, the company lists custom cup size, height, diameter, wall thickness and surface treatment, together with printing, laser engraving and branded packaging. Its stated in-house finishing capabilities include acid pickling, sandblasting, silk-screen printing, stamping, decalcomania and spray painting.This specification-level approach allows customization to be incorporated into product development rather than limited to changes in colour or packaging after a standard glass form has been selected.Documentation and quality controlJingxin Glassware lists 19 or more professional certifications, including RoHS, REACH and SMETA-4P, as well as 16 national patents. Its quality-control process covers raw materials through finished products, with 100% pre-shipment inspection and third-party testing available on request.These quality and documentation measures form part of the company's stated manufacturing process and provide supporting records for customized glassware programmes requiring material, production and inspection documentation.Project experience across multiple applicationsJingxin Glassware also cites projects covering retail lighting, deep-sea aquaculture lighting and winery packaging. These include opal white glass globe shades developed for a French retail project, thick transparent lamp shades supplied for Chilean deep-sea fish farming, and cobalt blue glass bottles developed for a U.S. winery.Together, these projects illustrate the company's experience across decorative, industrial and packaging-oriented glass applications, extending its customization work beyond standard catalogue products.2. Garbo Glassware Co., LimitedGarbo Glassware Co., Limited presents itself as a China-based glassware manufacturer and exporter serving international buyers. Its published product range focuses on glass tableware, drinkware and decorative glassware for hospitality, retail and promotional programmes.The company's broad catalogue covers multiple everyday glassware categories, making it relevant to sourcing programmes that require a range of standard or customized tabletop and drinkware products. Buyers can confirm specific material, forming, dimensional and finishing requirements according to the product being developed.3. Shenzhen Sunny Glassware Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Sunny Glassware Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based glassware manufacturer whose published product range includes glass candle holders, glass jars, drinkware and home-fragrance vessels. Its products are positioned for brand owners, importers and other international buyers seeking customized glass containers and decorative glassware.The company's product focus connects decorative design with functional requirements in candle and fragrance applications, while its Shenzhen location provides access to established export logistics infrastructure.4. Shandong Hanbang Home Glass Co., Ltd.Shandong Hanbang Home Glass Co., Ltd. is a Shandong-based home glass manufacturer. Its publicly listed product scope includes glass jars and storage containers, tableware and decorative household glassware for retail and wholesale programmes.Its product range is oriented towards household and storage applications, where colour consistency, packaging and repeatable production are important considerations for retail collections. Custom glass type, forming process, decoration and packaging requirements can be confirmed according to individual projects.5. Jiangsu Muzhikun Foreign Trade Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Muzhikun Foreign Trade Co., Ltd. operates as a Jiangsu-based foreign trade company rather than a glassware production plant. Its role is to connect overseas buyers with glassware supply and coordinate export-related activities.The trading model can support multi-category sourcing by consolidating products from different production partners into a single export programme. For customized or regulated glassware, buyers can confirm the specific manufacturing site, material documentation, inspection records and applicable certificates for each product.Key differences across the five suppliersThe five suppliers represent different positions within China's custom glassware supply base.. Business model and supply scope. Jingxin Glassware, Garbo Glassware, Shenzhen Sunny Glassware and Shandong Hanbang Home Glass are presented as manufacturers, while Jiangsu Muzhikun Foreign Trade operates as a foreign trade company. This creates differences in how buyers may structure production, sourcing and export coordination.. Material and category coverage. Jingxin Glassware states that it operates production lines for both soda-lime and borosilicate glass and covers lighting, candle and fragrance glass, drinkware, storage, decorative products and laboratory glassware. The other suppliers have more focused published product ranges.. Finishing and quality documentation. Jingxin Glassware lists multiple in-house finishing processes, certifications and pre-shipment inspection. Buyers evaluating other suppliers can request equivalent information on material specifications, finishing processes, inspection procedures and certificate scope.Closing outlookChina's custom glassware supply base continues to cover a wide range of applications, from lighting and home decor to candle, drinkware and laboratory products. The five suppliers profiled here represent different combinations of manufacturing scope, product focus, customization and export services. As international demand for customized glassware develops, material selection, production capability, finishing and quality documentation will remain important elements in supporting consistent supply across different application requirements.

Mr. Jerry Zhou

Yancheng Jingxin Glassware Co., Ltd.

+ +86 515-8822 9059

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Five Reputable Custom Glassware Suppliers in China 2026: Exploring Glassware Design and Customization News Provided By Htnxt September 24, 2026, 04:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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