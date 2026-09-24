Modha Rathri Director Raja Karuppusamy Tells Anishma Anilkumar: Should I Say Thank You Or Sorry?

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) Raja Karuppusamy, the director of 'Modha Rathri', has now penned a note of gratitude to the film's heroine Anishma Anilkumar, in which he has disclosed how both he and the actress had wept after shooting the climax of the film, which has now gone on to emerge a superhit.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude, the director began by asking if he should thank her for her support or if he should apologise.

He wrote,"Okay!!!! Where do I even start? Should I say Thank You or should I say Sorry? Because honestly, words are not enough for everything you've done and for all the support you've given me and my film."

He went on to say, "Firstly, as an artist, I'm not saying this just because you are my heroine. Indian cinema is going to celebrate you. You are one of the most dedicated artists I've ever worked with. That dance, that final scream, that post-climax vent out - maybe they are just scenes to others. But to us, they are much more than that. I still remember after the climax, both of us were crying... We didn't even know whether you had to console me or I had to console you. And @jeeshma_jeechu chechi love you and thank you for giving love and support. Seriously, Cinema will hold you tight. Thank you, SUPER STAR @anishma_anilkumar."

The director then went on to praise Anishma for the support she had provided to him and his team.

"And as a human being, the comfort, love and warmth you give to me, my team and everyone on the set is truly incredible. Even after all the love, success and fame you've received, you're still the same person I met before all of this. Personally, you've stood by me even when some of the closest people in my circle couldn't. For that, I'll be forever grateful to you (sic)," he said.

"Innum neraya stories, neraya journeys, neraya memories... let's travel together. And finally, thank you for giving your soul and life to my“Mutheyy.” Forever grateful," he signed off.