All About The Data: Invisible Sun Calculator Uses Data To Identify Cleaning Gaps, Improve Compliance And Reduce Costs

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Higher compliance scores lead to increased productivity and lower operating costs for the third-biggest maintenance and operations line item

- John Kunzier, CEO Invisible Sun Technology

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Invisible Sun Technology today launched a tool that enables building owners to improve cleaning compliance and thus increase productivity and lower operating costs for their third-biggest maintenance and operations line item.

Cleaning represents 20-35% of the total maintenance and operations budget for most organizations, according to the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA), the leading global trade association for the cleaning, facility management and building maintenance industry. Cleaning, on average, is the third-biggest line item in facility budgets, according to Energy Star.

The new calculator enables building owners and janitorial companies to input their current operational data including labor costs, staffing levels, service schedules and compliance rates to calculate the potential savings they could achieve by implementing Invisible Sun's Proof of Presence solution. The calculator combines the user's actual data with industry metrics and best practices from ISSA and the Building Owners and Managers Association to provide a customized view of potential cost savings, productivity gains and compliance improvements.

Contactless FM powered by Exact Comms creates a digital janitorial system of record for building cleaning compliance to help reduce operational cost and control headcount. The technology verifies when and where cleaning work is performed without having to rely on manual logs, QR scans or supervisor guesswork.

The value calculator helps a building owner or janitorial company understand the operational savings, improved compliance, increased productivity and improved profitability opportunities.

“When you implement a janitorial system of record you identify the gaps and inconsistencies with cleaning from data, not opinion, thus completely changing the conversation,” said John Kunzier, CEO of Invisible Sun Technology.“The solution enables you to see the opportunity you have to control one of your most expensive costs, while also improving the overall quality of cleaning.”

Quantifying savings beyond labor

The Invisible Sun Contactless FM Value Calculator goes beyond previously available applications that focus on quantifying labor savings from proof-of-presence technology. The calculator includes variables such as payroll burden, weekday/weekend/night-shift costs, service days, compliance improvement, supervisory overhead, payroll errors and liability exposure.

“For cleaning operations, where labor is the dominant cost, these additional variables generate a much more operationally realistic model,” said Kunzier.“You now have the data you need to make important decisions.”

Invisible Sun Technology

Headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Invisible Sun Technology helps organizations reduce time theft, improve labor efficiency and strengthen compliance through Contactless Facility Management. For more information visit invisiblesun.

Stephanie Ambrose

Invisible Sun Technology

+1 240-731-6465

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All About the Data: Invisible Sun Calculator Uses Data to Identify Cleaning Gaps, Improve Compliance and Reduce Costs News Provided By Invisible Sun Technology September 24, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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