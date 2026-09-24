The best edibles from The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor sets the bar for quality edibles, scoring 5.0 for value and 4.8 for lab accuracy in an independent medically reviewed study.

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hemp Doctor's edibles and gummies typically carry stronger cannabinoid concentrations and higher quality than what most competitors sell at the same price point. The company prices them at a moderate rate anyway, rather than charging what that potency and quality would normally command elsewhere in the category.

That claim now has independent backing. LeafReport, a medically reviewed independent CBD publication, scored the brand a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 for Price and Discounts and put its average cost at $0.06 per mg, a rate the review found ranks lower than comparable premium, organic CBD brands. The same review scored The Hemp Doctor 4.8 out of 5.0 for Transparency and Accuracy: lab tests found its Delta 8 Gummies contained almost exactly what the label promised, off by just 1.6 percent, compared with a 10 percent margin of error that most products across the industry fall within.

"We could price these the way the rest of the category prices this level of potency, and nobody would blink," said Robert Shade, Founder of The Hemp Doctor. "We don't, because the point was never to sell a luxury edible. It was to make one people could actually afford to buy again next month. We're a family-owned business here in Mooresville, not a group of investors chasing margin, so that decision is ours to make. The lab work and the reviews just confirm we're not cutting the potency to make that math work."

The recognition has followed a similar pattern elsewhere. The gummies alone have picked up more than 300 five-star verified reviews on Trustpilot. That reception is showing up at the register, too: the ZOOTED THCP/Delta 9 Gummies sold 1,338 units online between January and September 2026, not including sales from physical stores and the wholesale e-commerce site.

Higher Potency, Moderate Price

The Hemp Doctor's suggested retail prices sit in the low-to-moderate range for the edibles category, in line with standard hemp retail pricing rather than the premium tier its concentrations would normally justify. Formulating at that strength typically costs more to produce and normally carries a higher shelf price. The Hemp Doctor does not pass that difference on to the customer the way most of the category does, and buyers who bundle or subscribe can push that already-moderate price lower still.

The strength shows up across the catalog, not just in one flagship product:

PHUK'D UP THC Blend Gummies - 420mg per piece, a blend of Delta 8, Delta 9, live rosin, and nano THCP.

250mg Delta 9 THC Cream-Filled Milk Chocolate Bar - 250mg total, 25mg per serving when split into ten squares.

KAYO Krispy Bites - 75mg Delta 9 THC per piece, ten pieces per pouch.

D8:D9 THC Gummies - 65mg per ring, combining 50mg Delta 8 with 15mg Delta 9.

Delta 8 THC Medibles, Extra Strength - 60mg Delta 8 per gummy, across five flavors.

Each sits well above what a typical edible on the market carries per serving, which is exactly the concentration level LeafReport's pricing evaluation is measuring against.

Why the Price Holds Up

A study cited by ACS Laboratory found that 60 percent of cannabis edibles are over-labeled, containing more THC than the label states. A separate 2023 Colorado study found more than 70 percent of dispensary products inaccurately labeled their THC content, in some cases by 25 percent or more.

Against that backdrop, a brand selling higher-strength edibles at a lower price only holds up if the strength is real. The Hemp Doctor publishes every test result by SKU, with no login required, running in-house HPLC testing before sending each batch out for independent third-party lab verification.

LeafReport's physical testing, conducted under the medical oversight of Eloise Theisen, RN, a board-certified Adult Geriatric Nurse Practitioner specializing in cannabis therapy, backs that up further: every purity test passed for pesticides, solvents, microbials, and heavy metals. The review also confirmed manufacturing at a GMP-certified facility using CO2 extraction from organic US farms in Colorado and North Carolina.

What Buyers and the Numbers Say

Several of the Trustpilot reviews compare the brand directly and favorably to competitors. "The Hemp Doctor has the best gummies on the market and the best customer service," wrote Paula Young, a verified buyer, naming the brand's Nighttime Gummies and Delta 8 and Delta 9 lines specifically.

The sales figures track with that reception. Beyond the ZOOTED line, the 250mg Delta 9 THC Chocolate Bar sold 267 units online over the same period, and the CBN:CBD:D9 Nighttime Gummies stand out as one of the best-selling products across the company's four North Carolina retail locations.

In the company's own 10,214-response 2026 Consumer Behavior Report, 55.5 percent of customers named gummies or edibles as their primary format, and 52.1 percent cited product quality and consistency as the top reason they chose The Hemp Doctor over another brand.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from premium Delta-9 edibles to Delta 9 gummies, Delta-8 gummies, CBD gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products paired with customer satisfaction. With over 250,000 returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 10,000+ reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

The Hemp Doctor is among the most consistently recognized hemp retailers in the region. The company has been named #1 Best CBD/Hemp Store in the Best of Iredell County Readers' Choice contest, hosted by the Record & Landmark Statesville and Mooresville Tribune, every year since 2019.

The Hemp Doctor conducts ongoing consumer research to inform its own product development and to contribute to the broader hemp industry's understanding of the modern hemp buyer.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:



Tara Phoenix

The Hemp Doctor

+1 917-797-8347

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The Hemp Doctor Sets the Bar for Quality Edibles, Pricing Top-Shelf Potency Like a Bargain News Provided By The Hemp Doctor September 24, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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