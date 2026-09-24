David Ryan Salon's Trophy Club Team Reaches Twelve Stylists Across Four Level System Tiers

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Newest hire Billie joins the SH-114 location as the salon expands its structured advancement program alongside Denton County's continued growth.

TROPHY CLUB, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- David Ryan Salon 's Trophy Club location now operates with a team of twelve stylists distributed across four tiers of the salon's internal Level System. The addition of stylist Billie expands the team and the salon's structured advancement program at the State Highway 114 studio.The twelve-stylist team at Trophy Club currently includes five Level 1 stylists, two Level 2 stylists, four Level 3 stylists, and owner David Ryan at Level 6. The Level System, which ranks stylists from Level 1 through Level 6 based on demonstrated skill and client demand, gives each team member a defined progression path while offering clients the ability to choose a stylist whose experience aligns with their service requirements.The Trophy Club location at 2210 SH 114, Suite 240, serves a residential corridor that includes the Canterbury Hills, Churchill Downs, Eagles Ridge, Fox Pointe, Highlands, Hogans Glen, Lake Forest Village, and Oak Hill neighborhoods, along with clients from Roanoke, Westlake, Southlake, and Flower Mound. Denton County's population reached 1,069,346 as of July 2025 according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, reflecting an 18 percent increase since the April 2020 census. U.S. Census Bureau estimates show that Denton County added more than 160,000 residents between the 2020 estimates base and 2025, a period that overlaps the salon's growth in Trophy Club.Nationally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects overall employment of barbers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists to grow 7 percent between 2025 and 2035, much faster than the average for all occupations. In high-growth suburban markets like the SH-114 corridor, that demand translates directly to hiring competition.David Ryan, the salon's founder and Level 6 Owner and Master Stylist across both the Flower Mound and Trophy Club locations, built the Level System as a framework that connects stylist development to measurable outcomes. New hires enter at Level 1 through the salon's Associate Program, a paid position that pairs recent cosmetology graduates with experienced mentors for hands-on training, one-on-one coaching sessions, and weekly skill-building opportunities. Advancement through the tiers follows a demonstrated track record rather than a fixed timeline."Every stylist who reaches Level 3 arrived at Level 1 and earned that progression through consistent work behind the chair, and that is exactly the path we have built for the five Level 1 team members at Trophy Club right now," said David Ryan, Owner and Master Stylist at David Ryan Salon in Trophy Club, TX. "Twelve stylists at this location means twelve active careers we are responsible for developing."The Trophy Club team's operational support includes Dana, General Manager, and Shayla, Relations Manager, both of whom work across the two-location operation to maintain consistency in client experience and internal communication. The salon uses the Vish Color Management System at both locations, recording every color formula to the tenth of a gram and storing the data in a cloud-based client profile accessible to any stylist at either studio.The salon's color program has received multiple Best Color Salon honors from the Best of Denton County awards program. The Trophy Club team works exclusively with Redken and Kerastase professional formulations, offering the full service menu of precision cutting, custom color, balayage and blonding, extensions, keratin treatments, Brazilian blowouts, event styling, and waxing.About David Ryan SalonFounded by David Ryan in Flower Mound, Texas, David Ryan Salon operates two full-service locations serving western Denton County and eastern Tarrant County. The Flower Mound flagship at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 150, and the Trophy Club studio at 2210 SH 114, Suite 240, both use a structured Level System that ranks stylists from Level 1 through Level 6. The salon has received multiple Best Color Salon honors from the Best of Denton County awards program and works exclusively with Redken and Kerastase professional formulations.Services include precision cutting, custom color, balayage and blonding, extensions, smoothing treatments, event styling, and waxing. For appointments, call (817) 290-6557 (Trophy Club) or (972) 691-0022 (Flower Mound), or visit davidryansalons.Media ContactDavid Ryan SalonAddress: 2210 TX-114 Suite 240, Trophy Club, TX 76262Phone: (817) 290-6557Website:

David Ryan Smith

David Ryan Salon (Trophy Club, TX)

+1 (817) 290-6557

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David Ryan Salon's Trophy Club Team Reaches Twelve Stylists Across Four Level System Tiers News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC September 24, 2026, 04:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



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