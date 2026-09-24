CM Kapoor Launches 3-Volume Canada Ebook Series Through Kapoor Reels For Future Immigrants & Newcomers

CM Kapoor's three-volume Canada eBook series helps prospective immigrants and newcomers understand, prepare for and navigate life in Canada

FT Fernandes, creator of Canada Newcomer Toolkit – Volume 3, brings practical planning tools, checklists and resources to the Canada newcomer eBook series.

CM Kapoor, author and compiler of Canada Before You Move – Volume 1 and Canada Newcomer Success – Volume 2, brings years of Canadian experience and exploration to the series.

Read it. See it. Prepare for it. A new 3-volume series by CM Kapoor helps future immigrants explore Canada and approach their move with greater confidence.

- CM Kapoor, Founder Kapoor Reels and Travel FilmmakerTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kapoor Reels and CF Canada have announced the launch of a three-volume eBook series created to help people considering a move to Canada better understand the country, prepare for life after arrival and organize the practical steps involved in starting a new life abroad.The series includes Canada Before You Move – Volume 1, Canada Newcomer Success – Volume 2, and Canada Newcomer Toolkit – Volume 3. Together, the books are designed as a structured resource for prospective immigrants, families, students, and newcomers who want to become better prepared before making important decisions about Canada.For millions of people across the world, Canada continues to be considered for education, employment, and immigration. Yet researching a new country can be overwhelming. Information is spread across websites, videos, social media, and countless other sources, often requiring considerable time to find, compare and organize.The new three-volume series brings much of that preparation into a more structured format.Three Volumes for the Journey to CanadaCanada Before You Move – Volume 1, authored and compiled by CM Kapoor, is intended for people who are researching Canada and deciding whether, where and how they might build their future there. It introduces readers to the country, its provinces and cities, lifestyle and practical considerations that can help prospective immigrants make more informed choices before moving.Canada Newcomer Success – Volume 2, also authored and compiled by CM Kapoor, focuses on the transition from preparing for Canada to establishing a life after arrival. It brings together practical guidance related to the many aspects of settling in, adapting, working, managing everyday life and building a future in Canada.Canada Newcomer Toolkit – Volume 3, created by FT Fernandes, takes a more action-oriented approach. The Toolkit complements the first two volumes with practical checklists, planners, trackers, worksheets and resources designed to help readers turn information into an organized plan of action.Together, the three volumes follow a natural progression:Understand Canada → Prepare → Arrive → Organize → Build → GrowBringing Canadian Experience to the ReaderCM Kapoor, author of Volumes 1 and 2, brings together research, observation and firsthand experience of living in Canada and travelling across its cities and provinces.His work through Kapoor Reels has provided an opportunity to explore Canadian cities, neighbourhoods, destinations, festivals, food, communities and everyday lifestyle through videos. This experience forms an important part of the perspective behind the new eBook series.FT Fernandes, creator of Volume 3, brings a complementary practical perspective to the project. The Canada Newcomer Toolkit recognizes that researching a move is only the beginning; prospective immigrants and newcomers also need practical ways to organize information, track tasks and manage the many details associated with a major international transition.More Than a Book Read Canada, Then See ItOne of the distinctive features of the series is its connection with the Kapoor Reels YouTube channel, which has published 100+ videos featuring Canadian cities, destinations, lifestyle and multicultural experiences. Many Kapoor Reels videos include Hindi-language guidance and guided visual tours, allowing audiences outside Canada to see Canadian locations while learning about them.This creates a combination of reading and visual exploration that can be particularly useful for people researching Canada from thousands of kilometres away. Readers can learn about Canada through the books and then explore selected places visually through Kapoor Reels videos-providing an opportunity to become familiar with Canadian cities, surroundings and lifestyle even before arriving.Bringing Scattered Information TogetherThere is no shortage of information about Canada online. The challenge for someone planning an international move is often knowing what information matters, where to find it and how to put it together.The new series brings research and practical guidance into structured resources, drawing on Canadian experience, observation and exploration. The accompanying videos add another dimension by allowing readers to see locations and experiences rather than relying exclusively on written descriptions.For prospective immigrants from across the world, this combination can provide a broader perspective on Canada-one that goes beyond immigration procedures to include the places, communities, lifestyle and everyday environment they may encounter.The goal is simply to help people decide whether Canada is right for them; to encourage them to understand the country more thoroughly and prepare more thoughtfully before making a life-changing move.Available Through the Kapoor Reels eBook StoreThe three-volume series is available through the Kapoor Reels eBook Store on KapoorReels, where readers can find information about the individual volumes and the complete series.The launch expands Kapoor Reels' work from showcasing Canada through travel and lifestyle videos to creating organized educational resources for people who want to understand the country before making important decisions about their future.For someone considering Canada, preparation can begin long before a flight is booked. Learning about the country, exploring its cities, understanding its lifestyle and organizing the practical aspects of a potential move can help create more realistic expectations and greater readiness.The three-volume series has been created around that principle: helping people learn more, see more, plan better and arrive better prepared.About Kapoor ReelsKapoor Reels is a Canada-focused YouTube channel showcasing Canadian cities, destinations, lifestyle, communities, festivals, food and immigrant experiences. With 100+ videos, the channel provides audiences in Canada and around the world with a visual perspective of Canadian life and culture, including guided content in Hindi.About the AuthorsCM Kapoor is the author and compiler of Canada Before You Move – Volume 1 and Canada Newcomer Success – Volume 2. Through Kapoor Reels, he has documented Canadian cities, destinations and multicultural lifestyle for audiences in Canada and abroad.FT Fernandes is the creator of Canada Newcomer Toolkit – Volume 3, a practical resource designed to complement the first two volumes with planning tools, checklists, trackers and actionable resources for prospective immigrants and newcomers.About CF CanadaCF Canada develops educational and informational resources intended to help individuals better understand Canada and prepare for the opportunities, challenges and practical realities associated with building a life in the country.

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Read It. See It. Prepare for It. Discover the 3-Volume Canada eBook Series from Kapoor Reels - by CM Kapoor

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CM Kapoor Launches 3-Volume Canada eBook Series Through Kapoor Reels for Future Immigrants & Newcomers News Provided By Kapoor Reels September 24, 2026, 04:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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