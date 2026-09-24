'The Poll Panel Mutiny': Shiv Sena(UBT) Questions ECI's Claim Of Unanimous Decision-Making

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the electoral body of functioning like a "domestic servant" and eroding public faith in constitutional institutions.

Citing media investigative reports, the Thackeray camp, in an editorial in the party's mouthpiece, 'Saamana', highlighted severe internal dissension within the Election Commission. It revealed that fellow Election Commissioners Sukhbir Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections at least 14 times over the last ten months against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's arbitrary and "mafia-like" style of functioning.

The editorial alleged that CEC Gyanesh Kumar repeatedly ignored these objections and continued to unilaterally add or delete voters' names to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Left with no alternative, the two dissenting commissioners reportedly escalated the matter directly to the Cabinet Secretariat, thereby alerting the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) about the internal crisis within the poll body.

The editorial levelled serious allegations regarding the Special Summary Revision (SSR) process, terming it a systemic scam. "Approximately 13 crore voters have reportedly been disenfranchised across India under the guise of the SSR process, including prominent citizens and notable personalities. Over two crore voter names were allegedly removed from Maharashtra's electoral rolls.

The editorial further pointed out an abrupt increase of 42 lakh votes during the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, which facilitated a clear path for the BJP-led alliance's victory," claimed the editorial.

The editorial further stated that similar targeted deletions of lakhs of voters were allegedly carried out during the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Bihar. Directly targeting the Union Home Minister, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena described Amit Shah as the principal "mastermind" behind the constitutional degradation, while labelling former CEC Rajiv Kumar and current CEC Gyanesh Kumar as "constitutional mafias" and "executioners of democracy".

It further accused the ECI leadership of undermining democracy by facilitating party splits and handing over original party names and symbols to breakaway factions.

The editorial asserted that the public has completely lost faith in constitutional bodies like the Supreme Court and the Election Commission.

Demanding immediate intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the editorial stated, "As long as individuals like Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar remain in power, the Constitution of India holds no meaning. The Prime Minister must sack them immediately - only then can the country be saved. Since Shah and Kumar will not resign on their own, removing them is the only choice left before PM Modi," it remarked.

The editorial praised opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, and Tejashwi Yadav for consistently speaking out against electoral irregularities, while hailing Commissioners Sandhu and Joshi for bringing internal wrongdoing to light.