Delhi SIR Update: CEO Office Shares Ground Photos From Sadar Bazar Voter Hearing Centres

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi has entered a key phase, with hearings on notices issued to voters underway across assembly constituencies. In Sadar Bazar, hearing centres have been witnessing voters appearing before officials as part of the process to examine and dispose of cases linked to the revision of the electoral roll.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi office has shared ground-level pictures and voter experiences from hearing centres in the Sadar Bazar Assembly Constituency, which falls under the Old Delhi district.

Voters Appear At Sadar Bazar Hearing Centres

According to an update shared by the CEO Delhi office, hearings related to notices issued during the SIR are being conducted at different centres in the Sadar Bazar constituency. The visuals shared by the election office show voters at the hearing centres and interacting with officials during the ongoing proceedings.

The hearings form part of the notice and disposal stage of the SIR exercise, during which election authorities examine relevant cases and process claims and objections according to the prescribed procedure.

SIR Notice Phase Continues In Delhi

The Election Commission of India-directed SIR in Delhi began with house-to-house enumeration on June 30, 2026. The official schedule set August 5 as the date for publication of the draft electoral roll, followed by the claims and objections period from August 5 to September 4.

The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections is scheduled from August 5 to October 3, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7, 2026.

The official SIR guidelines state that the exercise is aimed at maintaining the integrity of electoral rolls, with the objective of ensuring that eligible citizens are included while ineligible entries are not retained.

Sadar Bazar ERO Handles Electoral Roll Matters

Sadar Bazar is Assembly Constituency No. 19 in Delhi. A March 2026 notification issued by the Chief Electoral Officer's office designates the SDM, Sadar Bazar as the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for the constituency.

The latest ground update shared by the CEO Delhi office highlights the ongoing hearings but does not provide a figure for the number of notices disposed of or the number of cases decided at the Sadar Bazar centres.

As the notice and disposal phase continues, further action will follow the official SIR schedule before publication of Delhi's final electoral roll.