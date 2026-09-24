Telangana Facing Severe Power Crisis, Alleges BRS Leader KT Rama Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has alleged that Telangana is facing a severe power crisis due to what he described as mismanagement by the Congress government. He claimed that the state had adequate power capacity when the previous BRS government left office in 2023, but that the situation has deteriorated since then.

According to Rama Rao, Telangana's installed power capacity had risen to around 19,000 MW by 2023, creating surplus capacity. He alleged that several thermal power stations are currently operating below capacity, while around five stations have shut down completely.

Concerns Over Coal Supply and Irregularity

Rama Rao also raised concerns over the availability and quality of coal supplied to thermal power plants. He alleged that nearly 40 lakh metric tonnes of coal had gone missing from Singareni Collieries and claimed that the matter involved an alleged Rs 1,600-crore irregularity. He said the BRS had raised the issue and sought answers from the state government and the Centre.

The BRS leader further alleged that lower-grade coal was being supplied to power stations despite coal being available, resulting in additional expenditure. He questioned why the Union government had not responded to the complaints and evidence submitted by his party.

Dispute Over Jurala Project Water Release

On the water situation at the Jurala irrigation project, Rama Rao alleged that farmers had been forced to protest for the release of water. He said several farmers were arrested during the agitation and alleged that BRS leaders were also detained.

Rama Rao claimed that the government subsequently released water following the protests. He said the BRS would continue to raise the issue of irrigation water and support farmers until the crop-cutting season in October.

The allegations made by Rama Rao concern the functioning of the state's power and irrigation systems and would require responses from the Telangana government, Singareni Collieries and the Union government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)