Akhilesh Yadav To Visit Raebareli, Lead 'PDA Rath' Yatra On Thursday

Samajwadi Party (SP) National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will embark on a day-long visit to Raebareli on Thursday, aboard the party's 'PDA Rath' to meet Harchandpur MLA Rahul Lodhi and hold extensive deliberations with local party cadres.

The 'PDA Rath' Yatra and Itinerary

As per his tour itinerary, Yadav will depart by car from his official residence at 1-Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow and travel towards Raebareli district. His first stop on the route is Churua village, located within the Bachhrawan Police Station limits. At Churua, the SP supremo will board the party's 'PDA Rath' to lead a roadshow into Raebareli city, where posters featuring him are already put up awaiting his visit.

The 'PDA Rath' is scheduled to culminate its journey at the Government Inter College (GIC) Ground II in Raebareli. From the grounds, Yadav will proceed by car to the residence of SP MLA Rahul Lodhi, located at Chak Ahmadpur Nazul, Sadar Kotwali, behind the Co-operative Bank near Ghantaghar Chauraha, where he will meet the legislator over tea.

Following the meeting at Lodhi's residence, the SP chief will hold organizational meetings with party workers, district functionaries, and local leaders to review political affairs in the constituency. Concluding his scheduled public and internal party engagements, Yadav will depart Raebareli by car to return to his Lucknow residence.

Political Backdrop and Strategic Aims

The visit comes in the backdrop of a violent clash between members of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Raebareli. MLA Rahul Lodhi had accused the district police of physically assaulting him during the subsequent crackdown-an allegation denied by local police authorities. Following the incident, Yadav had publicly announced that he would visit Raebareli and call upon Lodhi at his residence to extend his support.

Politically, commencing the 'PDA Rath' yatra from Raebareli-the parliamentary constituency represented by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi-is seen as an early step by the Samajwadi Party to mobilize its Pichhda (backward), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (minority) coalition ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

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