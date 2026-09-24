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Skipper Limited Wins New Orders Of Rs. 797 Crores
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 23rd, 2026: Skipper Limited (BSE: 538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER), one of the world's leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structures and a major EPC player in 765 kV transmission lines and substation, is proud to announce that it has secured fresh new order of ₹ 797 crores for Domestic & International Power T&D projects.
New Order Details
The Order wins comprise:
Secured export orders for the supply of transmission towers and monopoles for Power T&D projects in Australia
Secured a domestic 765 kV transmission line project from a reputed domestic developer
Commenting on the release, Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper Limited, said: "The receipt of new orders aggregating to ₹797 crore across both domestic and international markets further strengthens our presence in higher-voltage transmission infrastructure and reinforce our focus on technically complex T&D projects. We are particularly encouraged by the growing traction in our international business, with developed markets such as Australia gaining momentum. Our expanding presence in these markets, supported by our capabilities across high-voltage transmission structures and solutions, provides an opportunity to participate in larger and more technically demanding projects. These wins further diversify our order portfolio and are aligned with our strategy of increasing our presence in developed international markets while building a globally competitive T&D business.”
ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED
Established in 1981, Skipper Limited is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and Polymer segments. With over 45 years of domain knowledge, it is the largest in India and tenth largest globally based on manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high-quality yet cost-effective solutions for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa, and covers 65+ countries, with a presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles, and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the polymer pipe business. Under the brand name 'Skipper,' the company manufactures premium-quality polymer pipes and fittings, which serve both the agricultural and plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed on the BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER), since 2014 and 2015 respectively.
New Order Details
The Order wins comprise:
Secured export orders for the supply of transmission towers and monopoles for Power T&D projects in Australia
Secured a domestic 765 kV transmission line project from a reputed domestic developer
Commenting on the release, Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper Limited, said: "The receipt of new orders aggregating to ₹797 crore across both domestic and international markets further strengthens our presence in higher-voltage transmission infrastructure and reinforce our focus on technically complex T&D projects. We are particularly encouraged by the growing traction in our international business, with developed markets such as Australia gaining momentum. Our expanding presence in these markets, supported by our capabilities across high-voltage transmission structures and solutions, provides an opportunity to participate in larger and more technically demanding projects. These wins further diversify our order portfolio and are aligned with our strategy of increasing our presence in developed international markets while building a globally competitive T&D business.”
ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED
Established in 1981, Skipper Limited is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and Polymer segments. With over 45 years of domain knowledge, it is the largest in India and tenth largest globally based on manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high-quality yet cost-effective solutions for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa, and covers 65+ countries, with a presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles, and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the polymer pipe business. Under the brand name 'Skipper,' the company manufactures premium-quality polymer pipes and fittings, which serve both the agricultural and plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed on the BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER), since 2014 and 2015 respectively.
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