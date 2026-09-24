Best-Selling Medical Thriller Author Jenny White Prepares To Release“Terror At The Manor,” Book 2 Of The Abbey Robert Series

MENAFN - GetNews)""Writing the Abbey Robert series has allowed me to channel decades of nursing experience into stories that keep readers on the edge of their seats while shining a light on the real complexities of medicine. Terror at the Manor takes everything up a notch, and I cannot wait for readers to experience it.""Jenny White, the retired registered nurse turned best-selling author, is building anticipation for the upcoming release of "Terror at the Manor," the second installment in her acclaimed Abbey Robert medical thriller series. The new novel follows the success of "The Triggering Scent" and draws on White's extensive clinical background to deliver authentic medical suspense.

Buffalo, New York, USA - September 23, 2026 - Jenny White Books Inc. today confirmed that "Terror at the Manor: Book 2 of the Abbey Robert Series" is nearing its highly anticipated release, building on the momentum of the best-selling debut novel "The Triggering Scent." Author Jenny White, a retired registered nurse whose career in healthcare spans decades, has crafted a sequel that promises to immerse readers deeper into the world of medical suspense with the authenticity that only a seasoned clinical professional can deliver.

"The Triggering Scent" introduced the character of Abbey Robert and quickly resonated with a devoted readership, particularly among women worldwide who enjoy medical thrillers and who frequently serve as the healthcare decision-makers within their families. The novel earned White a literary award from Rotary International, District 6380, and cemented her reputation as a powerful new voice in the thriller genre. "Terror at the Manor" is expected to expand the series with higher stakes, more intricate medical plotlines, and the kind of character development that has become a hallmark of White's storytelling.

What distinguishes White's fiction from many of her contemporaries is the depth of medical realism woven into every chapter. Her years as a registered nurse gave her an intimate understanding of hospital dynamics, patient care, and the ethical dilemmas that medical professionals navigate daily. These elements are not merely backdrops in her novels; they are integral to the tension and authenticity that drive the narratives forward. Readers have consistently praised the feeling of being transported into a world that is both thrilling and undeniably real.

White's path to becoming a published author is itself a story of remarkable determination. Just over two years ago, she underwent brain tumor surgery that left her in a coma. When she awoke, she could not walk, could not speak clearly, and did not recognize her husband. Memories built over a lifetime had vanished. The road to recovery required relearning the most fundamental skills, and through that process, White discovered a new calling. She transformed her medical knowledge and her lived experience of vulnerability into fiction that resonates with readers on a profoundly personal level.

Her reinvention has extended well beyond the page. White is now a keynote inspirational speaker whose presentations on resilience and reinvention have reached audiences through more than sixty podcast appearances and numerous television interviews. Her speaking career, managed through, has made her a trusted voice for individuals navigating their own journeys through adversity. She has been featured on the covers of Brainz Magazine, Women Thrive Magazine, and Rebirth Magazine, further establishing her as a figure of influence and inspiration.

Looking ahead, White is also preparing to launch a television show titled "Inside the Story: Confidential" in partnership with The McCord List. The program will combine investigative storytelling with the medical and psychological insight that defines her brand. This latest venture represents the continued expansion of a career that began with a decision to turn personal tragedy into purpose.

For White, "Terror at the Manor" is more than a sequel. It is proof that creativity and resilience can flourish even after the most devastating setbacks. Readers who have followed the Abbey Robert series from the beginning will find a story that rewards their loyalty, while newcomers will discover an author whose life is as compelling as the fiction she writes.

More information about the Abbey Robert series is available at

About Us

Jenny White Books Inc. is the publishing and media company behind the best-selling Abbey Robert medical thriller series by author Jenny White. The company supports White's work as a novelist, keynote inspirational speaker, and emerging television host, serving a global audience of thriller readers and individuals inspired by stories of resilience.

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