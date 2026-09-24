Masterhooks Scales Its UGC Approach, Positioning Itself As The #1 UGC Agency For DTC Brands And Apps

MENAFN - GetNews) Masterhooks positions itself as the #1 UGC agency for DTC brands and Venture-backed apps marketing to Gen-Z, backed by 12,000+ verified creators, 51+ clients, and more than 1.5 billion total views generated in 2026.

LOS ANGELES - September 23, 2026 - Masterhooks, a UGC agency specializing in DTC brands and Venture-backed Apps, is positioning itself as the #1 UGC agency in America for brands looking to turn authentic creator content into measurable growth.

The positioning comes as DTC brands and Venture-backed apps face rising customer acquisition costs and increasing pressure to produce creative that can compete for attention across social platforms. Masterhooks has built its approach around organic UGC, creator-led storytelling, and performance-focused creative designed to help brands test more ideas and identify content that resonates with real audiences.

The company currently has a network of more than 12,000 verified creators and has worked with more than 51 clients. Masterhooks reports more than 1.5 billion total views generated in 2026 so far and 20+ million users acquired across its clients. The company has 150+ employees with more than seven years of experience in the creator and performance marketing space.

Rather than operating as a simple marketplace connecting brands with creators, Masterhooks provides an end-to-end UGC campaign process. Its team sources creators, develops content concepts, manages production and editing, and helps brands turn creator-led content into assets for organic and paid distribution.

A central part of that process is creative testing and hooks. Brands can test different creators, hooks, messages, formats, and storytelling styles to understand what captures attention and drives action. Content that demonstrates stronger performance can then be adapted and scaled through paid advertising, creating a feedback loop between creative production and campaign performance.

To support this approach, Masterhooks also recently launched“Trends by Masterhooks”, a content intelligence platform designed to help marketers and creators identify emerging trends, viral formats, winning hooks, and creative patterns across social media.

The platform tracks and analyzes viral content to help users understand not only what is gaining attention, but also the formats and creative systems behind it.

“The trends used to last 3-4 days, now they last 1-2 days, we scrape tiktok every hour to find outlier videos that are gaining traction, and we use our creators to recreate the winning format. Instead of doomscrolling for 4 hours you get ideas in a 4 minute newsletter everyday delivered straight to your mail, backed by metrics and hyper linked with reference videos. The key to winning social media is recreating winning formats” said the founder of Masterhooks.

This approach addresses a challenge faced by many DTC and App marketing teams: consistently producing enough creative to test without sacrificing authenticity. Instead of relying on a single creator or a small number of concepts, a larger creator network allows brands to explore different voices and creative directions while learning from audience response.

Masterhooks offers UGC campaigns, influencer marketing, community seeding, and performance-focused creative. Its focus is on combining creators, content, and performance insights to help brands build a repeatable creator-led content system at scale.

“Brands already know that organic growth matters, but cracking organic is not easy. We've been in the trenches for more than seven years, testing what works and what doesn't. What we've seen consistently is the power of organic UGC: real people, real stories, and content that feels authentic rather than manufactured. Consumers can tell the difference, and that authenticity can make a meaningful difference in whether they stop, engage, and ultimately take action,” said the founder of Masterhooks.

“The challenge was never simply finding creators. It was finding the right creators: the ones who can stop the scroll, tell a story naturally, and move viewers to take action. That's why we built Masterhooks, to help brands find those creators and turn authentic content into a scalable growth engine. Our competitive edge is our speed with which we execute, in the age of rising AI content, you need to be chronically online”

About Masterhooks

Masterhooks is a UGC and creator-led content agency specializing in DTC brands and Venture backed apps. The company helps brands create and scale authentic creator content through UGC campaigns, influencer marketing, community seeding, and performance-focused creative. With 12,000+ verified creators and more than 51 brands served, Masterhooks helps companies turn creator-led content into measurable growth.