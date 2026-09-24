Cooler Weather To Set In Friday, Hold Through Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra) -- A slight drop in temperatures on Friday will bring cooler, pleasant weather to most regions, setting the pattern for the weekend after moderate conditions on Thursday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Thursday will remain moderate across much of the country, with high-altitude clouds appearing at times. Hotter conditions will persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, while moderate northwesterly winds may become active occasionally.

Temperatures will edge lower on Friday, bringing pleasant conditions across most regions. The change will also be felt in the low-lying areas, although the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will remain relatively hot. Some low clouds are expected.

The cooler pattern will continue through Saturday and Sunday, with little change in temperatures. Pleasant weather will prevail across most parts of the country, while relatively hot conditions persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds will appear at times, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.

Thursday's highs are forecast at 30 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains and 28 C in West Amman. Temperatures will reach 26 C in the northern highlands, 27 C in the Sharah highlands and 34 C in the Badia.

Highs are expected at 36 C in the northern Jordan Valley and Aqaba and 37 C in the southern Jordan Valley and at the Dead Sea.

//Petra// RZ