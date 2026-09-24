Nawrocki At UN Calls For Decisive Joint Response To Russian Provocations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Polish head of state made the statement during the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

According to the Polish president, the situation in which Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, "is attempts, unsuccessfully but with ruthless persistence, to conquer a neighboring state and destabilize the entire region" contradicts the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

He noted that Russia is destabilizing the situation in Europe through open aggression, hybrid operations, acts of sabotage and subversion.

"It displays the same imperial arrogance that in the past led to unimaginable suffering and the tragedies of two world wars," Nawrocki emphasized.

He added that it was not yet too late to "to restore the primacy of international law and strengthen the foundations of a system in which principles matter."

The Polish president also said that Russia, "guided by an imperial and neocolonial vision of the world," is trying to impose its will on others and questions the right of every nation to determine its own destiny.

Nawrocki emphasized that Poland is particularly aware of the consequences of Russian colonialism and imperialism.

"As a representative of a country neighboring Russia, I want to make it clear: we are not the ones seeking confrontation. We are strengthening our alliances, developing our military, and modernizing its equipment-not to wage war, but to prevent it," the Polish president stressed.

Zelensky: Putin won't stop at Donbas; he'll want Odesa, Dnipro and Kharkiv

He underscored that Poland consistently regards NATO as the guarantor of Europe's security.

Nawrocki drew attention to the scale of Russia's hybrid war against Europe, which, he said, includes acts of sabotage, cyberattacks and destabilization operations, including an artificially created migration crisis.

"We are not dealing with isolated incidents, but with a sustained, well-thought-out strategy," the Polish leader said, stressing that the response to these actions must be "firm, consistent and united."

During his speech, Nawrocki also said that Poland seeks permanent participation in the work of the G20 and could represent Central Europe in that format.

"Poland wants to be the voice of this region-as a country that understands both the challenges of development and the importance of stable rules of the game in the international economy," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency warned Poland about a possible Russian provocation targeting underwater telecommunications infrastructure, including cables in the Baltic Sea.

On Wednesday, September 23, a Russian Mi-8 military helicopter violated Polish airspace north of the city of Braniewo in northeastern Poland.

Photo: UN Photo/Loey Felipe