Over 200 People Notified Of Suspicion Over Organizing And Conducting Pseudo-Referendum In Kherson Region - Prosecutor's Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Nikitin, deputy head of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, stated this in a comment, according to an Ukrinform publication.

"Law enforcement authorities already have the results of documenting previous illegal 'electoral' processes in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Region. In particular, 237 people have been notified of suspicion in connection with the organization and conduct of the pseudo-referendum under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecution authorities. Another 107 people have been notified of suspicion for activities related to the conduct of illegal 'elections,'" Nikitin said.

He also emphasized that no Russian "electoral" procedures change the status of Ukrainian territories.

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At the same time, he said it is important to understand the difference between a person living under occupation and a person who voluntarily assists the occupation authorities in conducting illegal electoral procedures. Ukraine's Criminal Code provides for liability, in particular, for participating in the organization and conduct of such "elections," working in illegal electoral bodies, campaigning and providing other forms of assistance, the prosecutor's office representative emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, only a handful of people in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Region took part in the pseudo-elections to the Russian State Duma.

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