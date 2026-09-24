Agent Of Russian And Belarusian Intelligence Services Who Adjusted Strikes On Energy Facilities In Kyiv Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) stated this on its website.

The SSU detained the agent in Kyiv in December 2025.

The investigation established that, on orders from Belarusian intelligence services, the man tracked the locations of Ukraine's Defense Forces, while, acting on instructions from handlers in the Russian Federation, he adjusted missile and drone attacks against the capital's energy infrastructure.

It was established that he had set up an observation post from the window of his own apartment to monitor the perimeter of one of Kyiv's thermal power plants.

He also conducted additional reconnaissance near the energy facility to determine its technical condition after previous attacks.

SBU detains Russian agent in Kyiv preparing to assassinate Russian opposition figure

According to investigators, the agent was a manual laborer who had been working on the construction of a shelter for one of the capital's schools.

He came to the attention of Russian and Belarusian intelligence services through Telegram channels.

After completing his assignments, the man hoped to be evacuated outside Ukraine. To this end, he prepared a tactical backpack containing essential items that he planned to use while illegally crossing the border toward Russia.

SSU officers acted preemptively and detained the man at his residence in Kyiv. During searches, they found the backpack prepared for his escape and a mobile phone containing evidence of his crimes.

Based on SSU materials, the court found the detainee guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason committed under martial law.

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian agent exposed by the SSU for adjusting strikes in Khmelnytskyi Region was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

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