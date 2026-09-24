Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Children's Literature, Charles Sturt University

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Mark Macleod is a poet and editor, a writer for children, and lives in Tasmania, where he is Quaker Advisor at the Friends' School. He has taught Children's Literature, Australian Literature and Creative Writing at universites in Australia and around the world, most recently in Mumbai

and Gangtok.

In 2024, he was invited to conduct workshops on writng for peace in Uzbekistan and India, and in 2025 he was a guest at the Minangkabau Literacy FesBval in Indonesia, and at

the Writers' Meet for Peace in Kolkata and GuwahaB, India, where he was presented with the Kathak Literary Award by the High Commissioner for Bangladesh, and the Radio Mirchi Award for literary excellence. He will be a guest speaker at the International Poetry Festival in Mexico

this November.

Mark has been Publishing Director at Random House, Publisher at Hachette Australia, President and Publishing Director of independent picture book publisher Dirt Lane Press, and freelance editor for publishers including Walker Books Australia, University of Queensland Press, Omnibus

Books and ABC Books.

A former national president of the Children's Book Council of Australia, and Chair of TasWriters, Mark has won awards for distinguished service to Children's Literature and for many titles published under his own name imprint, Mark Macleod Books. In 2023 he convened Storygig, Tasmania's first festival of storytelling for, about and by young people.

Mark is the author of poems for adults and children, and picture books for children. His most recent book is a

collection of poems for children, The Secret Boat, illustrated by Hélène Magisson, and published by WestWords in 2023, and his next is a collection for adults, City of Rainbows.