Diego Bezerra

PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland

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I am a marine scientist in the final stages of a PhD at the University of Queensland, with a thesis focused on integrating migratory connectivity data into Australian sharks and rays conservation.

My doctoral research has been accepted for publication in Conservation Biology, showcasing how migratory connectivity data can inform Australian sharks and rays conservation strategies. I also led and co-authored the Southern Australian Corridor Important Shark and Ray Area factsheet for the IUCN SSC Shark Specialist Group.

Before my PhD, I completed a Master's degree in Tropical Marine Sciences at the Federal University of Ceará (Labomar) in Brazil, where my research on molluscan assemblages and bioinvasion in port areas was published in Aquatic Invasions.

My field experience spans more than a decade. I have worked as a marine biologist and deckhand on whale watching vessels on the Gold Coast, joined a research expedition to the Malpelo Fauna and Flora Sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for one of the highest concentrations of sharks and rays in the world. Marine science has taken me from research stations on the Great Barrier Reef to remote field sites, driven by a commitment to understanding ocean ecosystems up close.

–present PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland

School of the Environment, Environmental Sciences

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