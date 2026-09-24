US, China Agree To Extend Trade Truce By 2 Months To Jan 10

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (NNN-Kyodo) -- The United States and China have agreed to extend their trade truce by two months until January 10, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday, as reported by Kyodo News.

The one-year truce, central to the ongoing detente between the United States and China, was set to expire November 10.

After the United States and China imposed tit-for-tat tariffs topping 100 per cent, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to put the ceasefire in place when they met in person in South Korea last October.

Bessent said US and Chinese officials agreed on the extension earlier Wednesday. "We met today to see if we could do a bigger deal as opposed to just a series of smaller things," he said.

Bessent's remarks came as Trump personally greeted Xi on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews on the outskirts of Washington.

Whether the world's two largest economies would extend the truce was one of the most closely watched aspects of the Trump-Xi summit to take place at the White House on Thursday.

--NNN-KYODO