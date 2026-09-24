MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Transoceanic Investments Announces Acquisition of Common Shares by Chairman Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi

September 23, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Transoceanic Investments Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Transoceanic Investments Inc. (TSXV: OCEN) (OTCQB: OCEEF) (" Transoceanic " and/or the " Company ") announces that its Chairman, Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi, acquired an aggregate of 6,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Shares ") on September 22, 2026 (the " Transaction ").

Prior to the Transaction, Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi beneficially owned and exercised control or direction over 26,896,837 Shares, representing approximately 15.89% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Mr. Al-Tamimi also holds an aggregate of (i) 6,980,000 warrants of Transoceanic, exercisable into 6,980,000 Shares, and (ii) 1,300,000 stock options of Transoceanic, exercisable into 1,300,000 Shares. Assuming the exercise of all convertible securities held by Mr. Al-Tamimi, he would have beneficially owned and exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 35,176,837 Shares, representing approximately 19.81% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

Following completion of the Transaction, Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi beneficially owns and exercises control or direction over 32,896,837 Shares, representing approximately 19.43% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Assuming the exercise of all convertible securities held by Mr. Al-Tamimi, he would beneficially own and exercise control or direction over an aggregate of 41,176,837 Shares, representing approximately 23.19% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis. The Company advises that it has entered into an agreement with Mr. Al-Tamimi under which Mr. Al-Tamimi has acknowledged that the exercise of any of his dilutable securities may result in him being deemed a "Control Person" of the Company by virtue of him owning more than 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares and accordingly he has agreed not exercise convertible securities to the extent doing so would increase his holdings above 19.9%, unless and until shareholder approval is obtained for him as a new Control Person.

Disclosure and Corporate Matters

The Shares were acquired at a price of $0.065 per Share for aggregate consideration of $390,000, exclusive of any applicable brokerage fees and commissions, and represent approximately 3.54% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The Transaction was made by Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi for investment purposes. As a significant shareholder and Chairman of the Company, Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi may, depending on market conditions, acquire additional Shares or dispose of Shares in the future, whether in transactions over the open market or through privately negotiated arrangements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions, estate planning, and investment diversification. Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi has no present intention to acquire or dispose of securities of Transoceanic.

The Transaction was completed in reliance upon the private agreement exemption contained in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (" NI 62-104 "). The acquisition was completed in a private transaction from a single seller and the purchase price did not exceed 115% of the market price of the Shares as determined in accordance with NI 62-104.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing by Mr. Al-Tamimi of an early warning report (the " Report ") dated September 23, 2026, which contains additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the Report can be found under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR+ ") at . The Company's head office is located at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 1410, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1, Canada.

About Transoceanic Investments Inc.

Transoceanic is an investment company principally engaged in the business of acquiring and holding positions in a concentrated number of investment opportunities mainly but not exclusively in minerals and materials sector.

For more information:

Transoceanic Investments Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Damouni, President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Paul Hardy, Vice President - Corporate Development

...

+1 (416) 844-7365

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding Mr. Al-Tamimi's intentions with respect to his ownership of securities of the Company and the possible future acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and expectations that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, market and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.







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Source: Transoceanic Investments Inc.