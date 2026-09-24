Nikon Z5 IIC Mirrorless Camera Just Announced Youtube First Look Video And More Info At B&H Photo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nikon Delivers Full-Frame Performance in a Compact Package with the Z5 IIC Mirrorless Camera

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce the newly unveiled Nikon Z5 IIC, a compact full-frame camera aimed at delivering full-frame performance for the everyday shooter. This comes following a relatively quiet summer for Nikon, whose last major release was all the way back in February.

Inheriting features from its award-winning big sibling, the Z5 II, the Z5 IIC delivers fast and accurate subject tracking autofocus, outstanding low-light performance, and up to 7.5 stops of stabilization. At its heart sits the very same 24.5-megapixel FX-Format BSI sensor found in the Z5 II and the Z6 II before that.

Nikon Z5 IIC Mirrorless Camera (Black)



Silver Color, Nikon Z5 IIC Mirrorless Camera



Product Highlights:



24.5MP FX-Format CMOS Sensor

Low-Profile Design with No EVF

EXPEED 7 Image Processor

ISO 100-6400, Up to 30 fps Shooting

UHD 4K and Full HD Video Recording

3.2" 2.1m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

10-Type Subject Detection AF

5-Axis Sensor-Shift Vibration Reduction

Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Single SD UHS-II Card Slot



What has changed obviously is the form factor. Without the bulky EVF housing, the Z5IIC camera features a flat-top design much like the APS-C Z30. The intuitive, portable size and form factor make it easy to handle and thus, the perfect everyday carry camera, especially for travel and street photographers looking to keep things discreet.

Even content creators will find much to love in the Z5 IIC camera, with simple yet much appreciated updates such as the inclusion of N-RAW internal recording. This is a feature often left to just the highest-end models. Additionally, Nikon has added an easy-to-understand recording light indicator with the goal of reducing shooting mistakes.

For those looking to flex their creative muscles, the Z5 IIC supports the Nikon Imaging Cloud, with downloadable imaging recipes for even greater variety with in-camera looks. This feature also supports automatic image transfer as well as automatic firmware updates for the camera. Additionally, and to no surprise, the Z5 IIC is SnapBridge ready, allowing users to send photos to compatible phones and/or tablets.

The Z5 IIC is a pleasant surprise, one that is sure to be welcomed by many photo enthusiasts. The Nikon Z5 IIC is available in both black and silver as the body alone or with a lens option of 24-50mm f/4-6.3 -perfectly for the everyday carry needs of Nikon's target audience.

Learn all about the Nikon Z5 IIC Mirrorless Camera



YouTube First Look on Nikon Z5 IIC Camera

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at