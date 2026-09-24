David Ryan Salon Deploys Vish Color Management System Across Both North Texas Locations

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Bluetooth-enabled tracking captures every gram of color and developer at Flower Mound and Trophy Club, creating portable records that follow each guest.

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- David Ryan Salon has integrated the Vish Color Management System into daily operations at both its Flower Mound and Trophy Club locations, establishing a digital formulation record for every color appointment performed across the two-salon operation. The system pairs a premium Bluetooth-enabled scale with an iPad application to track color and developer usage in real time, measuring each mixture to one-tenth of a gram and storing the resulting formula in a cloud-based client profile.The technology addresses a long-standing challenge in professional color work: maintaining formula consistency when a client's service spans multiple visits, multiple stylists, or multiple locations. At David Ryan Salon, where stylists work across the Flower Mound flagship on Cross Timbers Road and the Trophy Club studio on State Highway 114, a client who books with one colorist on a Tuesday and a different colorist eight weeks later now has access to the same documented formula, recorded to the tenth of a gram, without relying on handwritten notes or memory.Vish was developed by salon owners Tim and Joshua Howard and launched in 2017 as a response to the operational blind spots that affect color-focused salons. Industry data from Vish indicates that salons may waste 25 to 40 percent of professional color stock, while salons using the platform have reduced that waste by as much as 80 percent. The Bluetooth scale connects directly to the salon's booking software, communicating each service's product data to the front desk in real time so that no element of the appointment goes undocumented.For a salon recognized multiple times as Best Color Salon by the Best of Denton County awards program, the adoption reflects a pattern of reinforcing proven results with supporting infrastructure rather than chasing novelty. The salon's colorists already work exclusively with Redken and Kerastase professional formulations, and the Vish integration adds a documentation layer to the existing product and technique standards.David Ryan, the salon's founder and Level 6 Owner and Master Stylist, has built a team of colorists who specialize in dimensional balayage, foil highlighting, gloss treatments, gray blending, and multi-session color corrections. Each of those services involves a distinct combination of lightener, developer volume, toner, and gloss, and the Vish system captures every component in a single digital record. When a client returns for maintenance, the colorist loads the stored formula, adjusts for any change in the client's hair condition or goals, and documents the updated version."The formula is the blueprint for every color result we produce, and now that blueprint is recorded to the tenth of a gram and available to any stylist at either location the moment a client sits down," said David Ryan, Owner and Master Stylist at David Ryan Salon in Flower Mound, TX. "That level of documentation turns a single great appointment into a repeatable standard."The system also supports the salon's structured Level System, which ranks stylists from Level 1 through Level 6 based on demonstrated skill and client demand. As stylists advance, they inherit clients and formulas from colleagues at both locations. Vish ensures that each transition carries a complete color history rather than a verbal summary.Denton County's population reached 1,069,346 as of July 2025 according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, an 18 percent increase since April 2020. That growth has expanded the salon's client base across communities including Southlake, Grapevine, Lewisville, Coppell, Highland Village, and Carrollton, increasing the number of clients who rotate between the Flower Mound and Trophy Club locations based on scheduling convenience. A unified digital color record across both studios eliminates the information gap that would otherwise accompany those cross-location visits.David Ryan Salon operates two full-service locations in the northern Dallas suburbs. The Flower Mound salon is located at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 150, Flower Mound, TX 75028. The Trophy Club salon is located at 2210 SH 114, Suite 240, Trophy Club, TX 76262. The salon offers precision cutting, custom color, balayage and blonding, extensions, smoothing treatments, event styling, and waxing services. For appointments, call (972) 691-0022 or visit davidryansalons.About David Ryan SalonFounded in 2010 by David Ryan in Flower Mound, Texas, David Ryan Salon operates two full-service locations serving western Denton County and eastern Tarrant County. The Flower Mound flagship at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 150, and the Trophy Club studio at 2210 SH 114, Suite 240, both use a structured Level System that ranks stylists from Level 1 through Level 6.The salon has received multiple Best Color Salon honors from the Best of Denton County awards program and works exclusively with Redken and Kerastase professional formulations. Services include precision cutting, custom color, balayage and blonding, extensions, smoothing treatments, event styling, and waxing. For appointments, call (972) 691-0022 (Flower Mound) or (817) 290-6557 (Trophy Club), or visit davidryansalons.Media ContactDavid Ryan SalonAddress: 4151 Cross Timbers Rd Ste 150, Flower Mound, TX 75028Phone: (972) 691-0022Website:

David Ryan Smith

David Ryan Salon (Flower Mound, TX)

+1 (972) 691-0022

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David Ryan Salon Deploys Vish Color Management System Across Both North Texas Locations News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC September 24, 2026, 03:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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