TN: TASMAC Board To Consider Raising Staff Retirement Age To 60

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) The retirement age for employees of Tamil Nadu's state-run liquor retailer TASMAC could be raised from 58 to 60, with its board of directors expected to take up the proposal at a meeting on September 29.

TASMAC employees have been asking the government to bring their retirement age in line with that of state government staff.

A decision has yet to be formally announced, but a TASMAC official said the matter would be placed before the board later this month. The proposed change would allow employees working in TASMAC liquor outlets to remain in service for two additional years.

For staff nearing the current retirement age, the board's decision will determine whether they can continue working after turning 58. The official said the organisation was giving priority to the legitimate demands of employees even as it dealt with complaints about overcharging at liquor shops.

Referring to cases in which customers are charged more than the government-fixed price for a bottle, the official raised the question of whether the concerned employees should be suspended immediately. The remarks came amid continuing attention to the way TASMAC outlets operate.

The official did not set out any new disciplinary procedure for overcharging, and the question of retirement age will be considered separately at the board meeting.

Employees have also been granted a pay increase effective from this month. The revised amount is expected to be reflected in salaries paid at the end of September. Details of the increase, including the amount each category of employee will receive, were not provided.

Together, the pay revision and the proposed retirement-age increase address two demands affecting TASMAC's workforce. The pay change is already being implemented, while the extension of service depends on the decision of the board of directors.

Staff seeking the retirement-age change have argued that they should be allowed to work until 60, as government employees do. TASMAC's current limit of 58 means employees leave service two years earlier.

The September 29 meeting is therefore likely to be closely watched by those approaching retirement. Until the board meets and an order is issued, the existing retirement age of 58 remains in place. Employees will also be looking to their month-end salary payments for confirmation of the revised pay, which TASMAC has said will take effect from this month.