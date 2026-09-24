CM Yogi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid For Families Of Deceased In Greater Noida Bus Fire

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Sep 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the Greater Noida double-decker bus fire and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Nine people, including a woman, were charred to death and several were seriously injured after a massive fire broke out in a double-decker bus in Greater Noida, officials said.

CM Yogi expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He assured all possible assistance to the next of kin.

He also directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured in the accident and wished for their speedy recovery.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated from a spark or blast in the bus's air conditioning system, which ignited the engine's lubricating oil and caused the fire to spread rapidly.

The driver and conductor were taken into custody, and a case was registered under relevant sections, officials said.

According to officials, the bus, travelling from Kashmiri Gate, New Delhi, towards UP's Mahoba, caught fire suddenly near the 33 km milestone on the Yamuna Expressway, within the jurisdiction of the Jewar Police Station, triggering panic among passengers, many of whom jumped out of the windows to save themselves.

The Jewar Police are making efforts to identify the deceased.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections regarding the incident, and both the driver and the conductor have been taken into custody. Further necessary legal proceedings are underway," officials said.

More than 30 passengers were reportedly travelling on the bus when it suddenly caught fire. Nine passengers, including a woman, were trapped inside and burnt alive in the massive blaze.

Upon receiving the information, senior police officials, accompanied by the local police force, a rescue tender, and a fire tender stationed at the Jewar Toll Plaza, responded, according to the officials. Four additional fire tenders and a fire service unit immediately rushed to the scene and completely extinguished the fire.

According to the officials, more than 20 passengers were safely evacuated.

"Despite the heavy smoke, the police team and fire service unit made strenuous efforts to enter the bus; it was discovered that nine individuals had died inside, apparently due to burns or suffocation," rescue personnel said.

The incident has once again raised questions over the safety arrangements and precautions followed by buses, particularly those operating on long-distance routes.

According to a preliminary report, the bus was carrying a large quantity of luggage, including baggage loaded on its roof. The presence of a substantial amount of luggage has also drawn attention in the wake of the fire.

Fires involving buses of this nature have occurred in the past as well, raising concerns over passenger safety and the need for adequate emergency arrangements in such vehicles.