West Bengal Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert As Bay Of Bengal Depression Intensifies

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify rainfall across South Bengal, while coastal areas may see gusty winds and rising sea levels. North Bengal and Sikkim could witness heavy showers.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is showing its impact across the Bengal coast and North Bengal. Gusty winds hit beach towns like Digha and Mandarmani in East Midnapore from Wednesday evening. The sea level rose in Mandarmani, and water spilled into several coastal parts. Tourists gathered to watch the high tide, but the police and administration remain on high alert to prevent accidents.

South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, and Jhargram will likely receive heavy rain from Thursday morning. The coastal areas of East and West Midnapore will face thunderstorms. Gusty winds blowing at 40 to 50 kmph will also sweep through these coastal belts.

The weather system currently sits about 200 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha. It is also located around 220 km east of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. This deep depression has triggered continuous rain across East Midnapore throughout the day.

The administration has warned residents and tourists in East Midnapore coastal areas like Digha, Shankarpur, Junput, and Petuaghat. The sea conditions along the Digha-Shankarpur coast might worsen soon. Local authorities are using loudspeakers to stop people from going near the sea.

The government has strictly banned fishermen from entering the deep sea. Authorities have brought all nearby fishing boats back to safe locations. The local administration has kept all disaster management teams ready to handle any emergency.

The deep depression will also affect North Bengal, not just the coastal areas. The weather office has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in North Bengal and Sikkim on September 24 and 25. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar are under an orange alert for September 25.

Heavy rain in the hills brings a high risk of landslides, road blockages, and broken communication lines. This fresh weather warning right before Durga Puja has worried the tourism industry. Any damage to National Highway 10 will severely hit tourism and transport networks in North Bengal.

The weather department expects the rainfall in North Bengal to decrease slightly from Saturday. People in both the coastal belts and the hills must keep a close watch on the weather updates until then.