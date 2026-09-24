Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Three Days

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The severe depression will bring heavy rainfall to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next three days. The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for multiple districts

The severe depression caused panic in the Bay of Bengal and crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam between North Andhra and South Odisha. Strong winds blowing at 50 to 60 kmph changed the weather completely. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre and AP Disaster Management agencies predicted moderate to extremely heavy rainfall across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for three days. Authorities hoisted danger warnings at all coastal ports.

The weather department issued a red alert for Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Officials announced an orange alert for Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda. Strong winds up to 65 kmph and lightning strikes will hit these areas. Floodwaters washed away two spans of a bridge over the Pamuleru stream near Rajupeta in Mulakalapalli mandal. This stopped traffic completely between Palvoncha and Mandalapalli.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy held an emergency review meeting with officials. He directed district collectors to stay on high alert round the clock, especially in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda. The government set up 24-hour control rooms and toll-free numbers in every district. Officials requested citizens to move to safe places or rehabilitation centres and avoid crossing overflowing streams, tanks, and culverts.

Andhra Pradesh recorded over 100 mm of rainfall in 80 locations within 24 hours. Visakhapatnam Rural Tulasi Nagar received 236 mm, Madhurawada 218 mm, and Seethammadhara 205 mm. Rivers overflowed in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Kakinada. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with collectors. The government declared a holiday for schools and anganwadis in Krishna, NTR, East Godavari, Konaseema, and Polavaram. Strong winds uprooted 74 electric poles and damaged 50 houses in Chintalapadu. The Kattaleru stream cut off 20 villages between Vinagadapa and Thotamoola. Floodwater also entered the Anakapalli RTC complex and railway bridge.

Bad weather affected flight operations heavily. An Air India flight (IX-1373) travelling from Vijayawada to Bhogapuram on Wednesday night could not land due to a signal failure at Bhogapuram. Officials diverted the flight to Nagpur after two hours of tension. AP Ministers Atchannaidu, Kondapalli Srinivas, and opposition leader Botcha Satyanarayana were on this flight. The flight safely reached Vijayawada on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, Hyderabad city remains under a yellow alert with cloudy skies and cool winds. The GHMC advised office commuters to stay alert due to possible waterlogging.