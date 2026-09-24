Ganpati Visarjan 2026: 8 Iconic Maharashtra Pandals To Visit One Last Time Before Bappa Leaves

Ganeshotsav is entering its final hours, and Maharashtra is preparing for the grand Visarjan celebrations on September 25, 2026. From Mumbai's legendary Lalbaugcha Raja to Pune's historic Manache Ganpati, devotees still have a chance to seek one final darshan before Bappa begins his journey home.

If you are planning a last-minute pandal-hopping trip, these iconic Ganpati destinations deserve a place on your list.

1. Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai

No Ganpati trail in Maharashtra feels complete without Lalbaugcha Raja. The iconic mandal is celebrating its 93rd year in 2026 and remains one of Mumbai's biggest Ganeshotsav attractions. However, devotees visiting on September 24 should note that the Charan Sparsh queue closes from 6 AM, while the Mukh Darshan queue closes at 11:59 PM as preparations begin for the immersion procession.

2. Mumbaicha Raja, Ganesh Galli

Just around Lalbaug, Mumbaicha Raja is another celebrated stop. The mandal is known for its large idol and elaborate annual decorations, making Ganesh Galli an important part of Mumbai's traditional pandal circuit.

3. Chinchpoklicha Chintamani

Located in Chinchpokli, this historic Ganpati is another popular choice for devotees exploring Mumbai's central Ganeshotsav belt. Its long-standing tradition adds to the area's festive atmosphere.

4. Khetwadicha Ganraj

Head towards Girgaon for Khetwadicha Ganraj, a mandal known for its artistic presentations and striking Ganpati idols. It remains one of the familiar names on Mumbai's annual pandal-hopping trail.

5. Andhericha Raja

For those in Mumbai's western suburbs, Andhericha Raja in Andheri is another iconic destination. Its location makes it a popular alternative to the crowded central Mumbai circuit.

6. Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Pune

Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati is among Maharashtra's best-known Ganpati destinations. The mandal's 2026 programme lists its Visarjan procession for September 25, with celebrations continuing through September 24.

7. Kasba Ganpati, Pune

Known as Pune's Gramdaivat, Kasba Ganpati holds the first position among the city's five Manache Ganpati in the traditional Visarjan procession.

8. Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Pune

Another of Pune's five Manache Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari offers devotees a chance to experience the city's historic Ganeshotsav tradition before Visarjan.

Tip: Crowds, traffic restrictions and darshan arrangements can change on the final festival days. Check the respective mandal's latest updates before setting out.