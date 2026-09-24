Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Where Will It Rain Today? Chennai And District-Wise Forecast

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to receive rain in several districts today, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in some areas. Chennai and parts of northern Tamil Nadu may also see showers

Tamil Nadu is likely to receive rain in several areas today, September 24, according to the weather department. The Western Ghats districts, along with Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet, may receive rain at a few places.

These areas could see light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph may also occur in some places. Apart from these districts, isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also experience light rain with thunderstorms.

On September 25 and 26, rain is likely in several districts across Tamil Nadu. The Western Ghats districts, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur are among the areas that may receive light to moderate showers.

Rain is also possible at isolated places in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur and Perambalur.

On September 27, isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive light rain. On September 28 and 29, the Western Ghats and northern parts of Tamil Nadu may see light to moderate rain at a few places, while isolated showers are possible elsewhere

Chennai is expected to have partly cloudy skies today. The city may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas, particularly during the evening and night, according to the weather department.

The maximum temperature in Chennai is likely to remain around 34 to 35°C, while the minimum temperature may stay between 27 and 28°C.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal is expected to remain close to normal on September 24 and 25. On September 26 and 27, temperatures could rise by 2 to 3°C above normal at a few places.