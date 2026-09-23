41Caijing And 36Kr Bring Together Kunlun Tech And Linmon International To Explore The New Wave Of AI-Powered Global Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shanghai, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 17, the 36Kr East Forward · 2026 Global Expansion Conference was held at Marriott Shanghai Hotel Songjiang. Under the theme“When the Tide Rises, Meet at the Shore,” the event brought together globally expanding companies, investors, and professional service providers for a full day of discussions on how Chinese companies can build the capabilities needed to move from market entry to long-term overseas operations.









The conference focused on a clear shift: global expansion is moving from identifying opportunities to building long-term foundations. As customer acquisition costs rise and platform rules continue to evolve, brand strength, independent sites, user assets, and technology capabilities are replacing traffic dividends as the key factors determining long-term success in overseas markets. In addition to the main stage, the conference featured dedicated business-matching sessions to turn strategic discussions into practical execution.

At 3:00 p.m., a roundtable titled“Speed and Human Connection: AI Can Generate Unlimited Content-Who Makes It Resonate?” took the discussion on AI and content further. The session was moderated by Zhou Xuechun, Head of East China Business at 41Caijing (41财经), with Guo Rui, General Manager of Skywork AI Large Model Commercialization at Kunlun Tech, and Lu Yu, General Manager of Linmon International, joining the discussion.

The roundtable was structured around a series of questions: When every brand can generate dozens or even hundreds of pieces of content a day, will users actually want to consume more? The discussion explored five key issues-whether AI is transforming products or marketing; whether attention or trust becomes scarcer when content is abundant; how AI products can differentiate as large-model capabilities converge; whether AI-generated stories truly understand what makes people in different countries laugh or cry; and which tasks should be entrusted to AI versus people. Let AI handle efficiency while people retain responsibility for understanding people-this was both the starting point and the central message of the discussion.









As a leading service provider specializing in overseas brand communications and a partner of this year's conference, 41Caijing has spent eight years helping brands expand globally. It has served more than 8,000 listed companies and leading cross-border brands, with access to over one million media resources across 199 countries and regions. Its services cover 55 industries and 77 languages, offering one-stop brand communications solutions alongside GEO services to help brands strengthen their global influence.

The conference may have ended, but the conversation continues. As AI lowers the barrier to content creation to an unprecedented level, those who can best answer the question of how to resonate with people will gain an edge in the next phase of global competition. 41Caijing will continue working with industry partners to seek answers for Chinese brands expanding globally at the intersection of speed and human connection.

CONTACT: Noya Lee noya@41caijing.com