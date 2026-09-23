MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dongguan, Guangdong, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the event“Launching New Products to the World - From Crowdfunding Debut to Global Growth,” jointly organized by Cifnews (Xiamen) Cross-border E-commerce Co., Ltd., Meta, NEW WAVES, and 41Caijing (41财经), was successfully held at Hyatt Regency Dongguan Songshan Lake. Rock, Head of Business at 41Caijing, shared how overseas crowdfunding brands can use a GEO+PR strategy to build trust among global consumers cost-effectively and create a sustainable path to global brand growth, with a focus onin the AI search era.

Dongguan is home to a large concentration of hardware and consumer electronics innovators and has become a key hub for new crowdfunding products in China. Many local brands launch globally through Kickstarter and Indiegogo, yet the sector faces a common growth challenge: most crowdfunding projects concentrate budgets on short-term advertising, generating a traffic spike during the campaign but quickly losing momentum once it ends. PR efforts are also often limited to one-off placements, resulting in fragmented coverage without sustained, searchable brand credibility. As AI-powered search becomes more widely used overseas, consumers increasingly rely on AI tools to find media reviews, brand news, and industry feedback when evaluating crowdfunding products. Projects with little authoritative media coverage struggle to earn trust, while the effectiveness of paid advertising continues to decline.

Rock noted that in the AI era, PR is no longer a one-off promotional tool but a core source of searchable brand assets. 41Caijing's GEO+PR strategy combines credible media coverage with GEO-focused search positioning, turning authoritative overseas media reports and industry reviews into long-term digital brand assets that can be surfaced by AI search. Unlike traditional PR models focused mainly on publication volume, this approach is driven by user search needs and plans media communications across the full crowdfunding lifecycle.

Drawing on multiple crowdfunding campaigns, Rock outlined a practical PR roadmap. During the pre-launch phase, brands should plan industry media interviews and in-depth features in advance to establish key brand messages and build a search foundation. During the campaign launch window, brands can coordinate reviews and coverage from authoritative overseas vertical media, using third-party credibility to improve conversion and support fundraising goals. After the campaign, ongoing long-term PR content can sustain brand visibility, prevent a sharp drop in traffic, and turn short-term crowdfunding momentum into lasting brand assets. Rock also introduced 41Caijing's supporting tools for tracking overseas media exposure and content indexing, helping brands quantify the organic search traffic generated by PR.

The event brought together crowdfunding founders, DTC brand growth leaders, cross-border investors, and other industry professionals. During the interactive session, participants discussed practical topics including overseas media selection, PR content planning, how AI search indexes media coverage, and budget allocation across different crowdfunding stages. Several brand leaders said the session shifted their perspective from viewing PR primarily as a source of short-term exposure to recognizing media credibility as a long-term driver of search growth.

About 41Caijing

41Caijing is an AI - powered PR and marketing agent dedicated to helping brands build global visibility and accelerate growth. Backed by local execution teams across key markets, we deliver integrated communications solutions spanning PR, content marketing, offline events, media outreach and interview coordination, as well as media monitoring and reputation intelligence. By bridging language, cultural, and information gaps, 41Caijing helps brands strengthen their presence and influence in global markets-and establish a meaningful voice in the AI era.

CONTACT: Noya Lee noya@41caijing.com