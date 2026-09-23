UP Police Arrest Snatching Suspect After Encounter In Ghaziabad Recover Pistol, Gold

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Sep 24 (IANS) The Kavinagar Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad arrested a suspected vehicle thief following an encounter, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg, police said on Thursday.

The police recovered a pistol, cartridges, a gold coin and a scooter from the accused following the encounter.

According to the police, on September 11, a resident of Govindpuram, Kavinagar, reported that two unidentified men had snatched his wife's 'mangalsutra' and fled with around five grams of gold. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused.

A police team formed to investigate the case examined CCTV footage and gathered local intelligence, which helped identify the suspects.

On September 23, during a checking operation near the IDL College Road intersection in Shatabdipuram, the police attempted to stop the accused, identified as around 20-year-old Imran alias Makkhi, son of Smain Mansoori and a resident of Loheya Nagar under the Adarsh Nagar Police Station area of Delhi.

According to the police, the accused opened fire at the police team when they attempted to apprehend him. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

The injured accused was taken to the Joint District Hospital in Sanjay Nagar, Ghaziabad, for treatment. Police said further legal action is being taken in the matter.

During interrogation, Imran told the police that he and his associate Suraj had snatched a woman's mangalsutra in the morning of September 11 in RK Puram, Govindpuram. The accused allegedly stated that they melted the mangalsutra and made gold pieces, which were subsequently recovered by the police.

The interrogation also revealed that the duo had allegedly snatched two mobile phones from different locations in the RDC area, police said.

The police recovered a gold coin, a.315-bore pistol, one live cartridge, one empty cartridge and a scooter from the accused.

According to the police, three cases related to snatching and one of vehicle theft have already been registered against Imran at the Ghaziabad Commissionerate.

ACP Abhay Rajendra Daga said, "The informant also revealed that these two individuals had previously committed a snatching incident in the Govindpuram area on September 11, 2024. When both individuals on the scooty reached the checkpoint, the police team attempted to stop them, but they failed to stop, rapidly crossed the checkpoint, and fled, prompting the police to pursue them. Realising they were being chased, the two individuals fired at the police, who fired back in self-defence, resulting in one individual escaping while the other sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. Upon questioning the injured individual, he revealed his name as Suraj."