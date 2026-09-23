Manav Kaul's 'Real Kashmir FC' Series Bags International Emmy Nomination

Manav Kaul and Zeeshan Ayyub-starrer 'Real Kashmir Football Club' series has bagged an Emmy nomination in the category of Best Drama Series at the upcoming International Emmy Awards.

The inspirational sports drama was nominated alongside 'A Thousand Blows,' France's 'Carême,' and Argentina's 'Menem' on Wednesday.

Kaul shared the announcement on his Instagram handle. While sharing the poster of the series, the actor wrote, "Huge congratulations to Team RKFC." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav (@manavkaul)

About the Series

The series Real Kashmir Football Club draws inspiration from the true story of Real Kashmir FC, Jammu and Kashmir's first professional football club. It is produced by Jaya Entertainment, Oshun Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment and SK Global Entertainment and directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar.

The film is written by Simaab Hashmi, Umang Vyas, Dhruv Narang, Danish Renzu, and Mathai. Real Kashmir Football Club also features Abhishant Rana in a pivotal role.

A Tale of Human Spirit and Resilience

Before its release, Kaul described the movie as a tale of "human spirit" and football. "Being a Kashmiri, this story means a lot to me. The story of Real Kashmir Football Club goes far beyond football; it's about the human spirit and the belief that change is possible even in the toughest circumstances. This is what hope looks like. It's about resilience, dreams, and the courage to believe that something beautiful can rise."

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub added, "This story is a celebration of friendship, faith, and sheer conviction. It's raw and deeply human. What these men built wasn't just a football club; it was a reason for people to believe again."

Where to Watch

The series is currently streaming on SonyLIV. It was released on December 9, 2025.

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