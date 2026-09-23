Telangana CM Orders Coal Procurement Amid Yadadri Power Plant Crisis

CM Orders Immediate Action on Coal Crisis

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered Energy Department officials to initiate measures to procure coal from Mahanadi Coalfields and Coal India, expressing concern over the stoppage of power generation at the Yadadri Thermal Power Station due to a coal shortage.

At a high-level review of the Energy sector held on Wednesday, the CM instructed Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to hold a meeting with Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to address the coal crisis affecting power generation in the state. Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO) officials were directed to commence power generation at full installed capacity from the Yadadri Thermal Power Station before the Dussehra festival.

The G9-Grade Coal Conundrum

During the review, Revanth Reddy sought details on the supply of quality coal to the state's thermal power units. Officials briefed the Chief Minister that G9-grade coal was required for generation at the Yadadri Thermal Power Station and that Singareni Collieries did not possess the coal blocks needed to produce G9-grade coal, adding that there was no possibility of producing it from Singareni in the near future either.

Blame on Previous Government's Inaction

The Chief Minister raised questions over the construction of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station using specific technology that required only G9-quality coal, which was unavailable at Singareni. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister also inquired about the possibility of sourcing G9-grade coal from Singareni. Officials clarified that Singareni could not supply G9 coal because the previous government had not participated in coal block auctions, adding that 14 coal blocks at Singareni had already been closed.

Plant's Location and Financial Fallout Questioned

The meeting also reviewed in detail the construction of the plant at a location far from the pithead, away from coal mines and the resulting additional financial burden placed on the state due to coal supply logistics. The officials informed the CM that Yadadri Power Station was constructed at a distance due to political reasons in the BRS rule and that the resulting lack of coal availability had led to the failure to achieve full-scale power generation at the plant.

As per official reports, the additional financial burden on the state government due to coal supply logistics for the thermal plant stood at ₹40,000 crore. (ANI)

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