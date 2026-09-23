Greater Noida Bus Fire: 9 Charred To Death As Tourist Bus Bursts Into Flames On Yamuna Expressway VIDEO

At least nine people, including a woman, were killed and several others injured after a sleeper tourist bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida early Thursday morning. The devastating incident unfolded while most passengers were asleep, leaving them scrambling to escape as flames and thick smoke rapidly engulfed the vehicle.

According to reports, the bus was travelling from Noida to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh and was carrying more than 30 passengers. As the fire broke out, panic spread inside the bus. Several passengers reportedly attempted to escape by jumping through the windows as the vehicle became filled with smoke.

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उत्तर प्रदेश –ग्रेटर नोएडा में यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर कल रात बस में आग लगी। 9 लोगों की जिंदा जलकर मौत हुई। यह बस नोएडा से महोबा जा रही थी। twitter/zzCp0sbTss

- Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) September 24, 2026

The exact cause of the Greater Noida bus fire has not yet been established. A related report said preliminary information suggested a possible short circuit, while officials were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze. The bus, which was registered in Bihar, was left completely charred after the fire.

One survivor described the terrifying moments after being awakened by the emergency.“I was asleep when someone banged on the door,” the passenger recalled, explaining that there was already a huge crowd when she woke up. She said she did not stop to collect her belongings or even put on her shoes, grabbing only her phone before attempting to get out.

The survivor said the situation quickly became chaotic, with passengers pushing and shoving as they tried to escape. She was eventually pulled out and said the bus was filled with smoke, making it extremely difficult to see or breathe.

Another passenger told ANI that after being alerted to the fire, everyone“scrambled to get out”. The passenger described heavy smoke, panic and the bus being packed with travellers.

Fire brigade personnel and police teams, including personnel from the Jewar police station, rushed to the spot and began rescue and relief operations. Authorities are working to assist the injured and determine what caused the fire.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the deaths and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for those injured. He also instructed authorities to provide assistance to the families of those who died.

The incident has drawn attention to the safety challenges surrounding sleeper and double-decker tourist buses, particularly when passengers are travelling overnight.