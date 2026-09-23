Asian Games: UAE In Esports Quarters, Al Mutaiwei Shines In Road Race

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE reached the quarterfinals in Esports at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday.

Having lost to Japan 3-0, the UAE beat Palestine 3-0 in the fighting games events, featurin Street Fighter 6, TEKKEN 8 and The King of Fighters XV.

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Abdullah Mohammed Saif Bouhnad Al Muhairi, Mohammed Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Banna and Sultan Rashid Mohammed Marshoul Taheri now defend the UAE colours in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the pool, a UAE swimmer clocked 2:06.29 in the men's 200m freestyle.

Cyclist Mohammed Al Mutaiwei came up with a 13th-place finish in the men's road race, which featured 40 cyclists from 16 countries.

Abdullah Al Hammadi and Abdullah Jassim were the other UAE shooters in the event.

Shooter Saif bin Futtais Mohammed Ahmed failed to reach the final of the men's individual skeet event.

In football, the UAE national team played out a goalless draw against China in their final Group B game of the tournament.

The draw ended the UAE's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the event.

Having won 20 medals at the 2022 Asiad, including five gold, the UAE will be hoping for another strong performance in Japan, where 165 athletes will represent the country in 21 sports events.

“We look forward to seeing the UAE athletes deliver their best performances during the Games and translate the efforts they have made throughout the preparation stages into results that meet our ambitions and reflect the development of UAE sport,” said Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Executive Office.

“We value the efforts of the UAE Olympic Committee, the sports federations, and the technical and administrative teams in preparing our national teams for this event, and we wish all our participating athletes every success in achieving results that raise the UAE flag at this continental gathering.”

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