Atlanta Stone Creations Marks 20 Years Of Custom Countertop Craftsmanship With Enhanced Core Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cumming, Georgia, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumming, Georgia - September 23, 2026 -

Atlanta Stone Creations, a custom countertop fabricator and installer headquartered in Cumming, has now reached its twentieth year in business and is marking the milestone by announcing enhancements to its core services, spanning design consultation, templating, fabrication and installation for homeowners and contractors in north metro Atlanta and surrounding regions.

The business traces its origins to 2001, when founder Leo began working as a granite polisher for a local firm and developed a strong interest in the trade. Five years later he left that position to open his own operation in a 2,000-square-foot shop, a space he found with help from his former employer, who served as a mentor during that initial period. Early on he handled nearly every task, including sales, purchasing, bookkeeping, estimating, templating and installation, while client referrals gradually widened the customer base. Val later joined to provide design assistance, and shortly afterward, the company purchased its current 10,000-square-foot facility, where slabs are displayed for selection and fabrication is carried out on-site.

Under the enhanced service structure, each client works one-on-one with a designer who reviews how a kitchen or bathroom is used, which colors and cabinet finishes are already in place, and what level of ongoing maintenance suits the household. Visitors are encouraged to bring cabinet doors, paint chips, or flooring samples to the showroom so slabs can be compared with existing finishes, and staff explain practical distinctions between natural and engineered materials, noting, for example, that quartzite is a natural stone requiring periodic sealing, whereas engineered quartz is non-porous and requires none.

Clients choose from full-size slabs rather than small sample chips, since veining and color can differ considerably even within a single stone type. Available surfaces include granite, quartz, quartzite, marble, porcelain and soapstone, sourced from quarries and distributors around the world. The company is also a certified Cambria Premier Partner, a designation that provides access to that manufacturer's complete quartz design palette, including colors and patterns not offered through non-certified dealers, and Cambria products carry a transferable full lifetime warranty.

Digital templating records the dimensions of each room to the millimeter, replacing traditional paper templates and allowing each countertop to be shaped for an exact fit. Every slab is then cut and finished in-house, and the team can produce a replica of the planned countertop within the facility, a step that lets technicians refine the placement of veining and pattern before the stone is cut. Because material cannot be added back once removed, measurements are verified several times before fabrication begins.

"Twenty years ago this business was one person in a small shop doing the selling, the measuring, and the installing, and the anniversary has been an appropriate moment to review each of those steps," said Leo, founder and co-owner. "Stone is an unforgiving material, so the enhancements concentrate on accuracy and communication, including clearer discussions during design consultations, precise digital measurements, careful layout of each slab, and installation by company-employed crews. The aim is a surface that fits correctly on installation day and continues to perform over many years."

Installation is handled by in-house crews rather than subcontractors, so responsibility for the finished result remains with a single organization. Standard kitchen countertops are typically installed in one day, while larger or more complex projects may require up to two. Most jobs take three to four weeks from material selection to completion, with templating generally scheduled within a few days of a slab being chosen and fabrication requiring one to two weeks depending on complexity. Workmanship is covered by the company's own guarantee, separate from any manufacturer's warranty.

In addition to interior rooms, the fabricator produces surfaces for outdoor kitchens, where material choice is particularly relevant in the regional climate. Granite withstands temperature fluctuations, ultraviolet exposure, and weather without deteriorating; some quartzites are suitable for covered outdoor areas; and marble is generally not recommended for exterior use because freeze-thaw cycles can cause problems. Outdoor warranties for quartz vary by manufacturer, so product ratings are confirmed before any exterior installation. Across two decades of operation, the firm reports having completed thousands of kitchen and bathroom projects.

Although based in Cumming, installation crews regularly work in communities including Alpharetta, Roswell, Milton, Marietta, Dawsonville, and Gainesville, as well as across the North Georgia mountains, upstate South Carolina locations such as Greenville, Lake Keowee, and Lake Jocassee, and western North Carolina towns including Asheville, Arden, Highlands, and Cashiers.

Founded in 2006, the company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke stone countertops, backsplashes, and related features for residential and contractor clients in Georgia and the Carolinas, with its designers, fabricators, and installers all based at a single location. Its showroom and fabrication facility are located at 1280 Oak Industrial Lane, Cumming, GA 30041, and the business can be reached by telephone at 770-886-1134.

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For more information about Atlanta Stone Creations, contact the company here:

Atlanta Stone Creations

Leo

7708861134

...

1280 Oak Industrial Ln, Cumming, Georgia, 30041 USA

CONTACT: Leo